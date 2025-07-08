My favorite Xbox and PC controller is a 3rd-party device that trounces Microsoft's official controller — and it's now on a big 41% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day

One of the best 3rd-party Xbox controllers is on sale

Amazon Prime Day has now officially commenced, bringing a slew of massive discounts for your favorite games, electronic devices, and more from July 8, 2025 to July 11, 2025. One of these discounts that has got me all excited to share with you all is this massive 41% discount for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller.

This controller with a Sensitivity Clutch, Hair-Trigger Locks, and high polling rates is my favorite Xbox and PC controller of all time, and it is now for $88.18 on Amazon (after having its MSRP slashed from $149.99).

One of the best wired controllers Save 41% Razer Razer Wolverine V2 Chromama: was $149.99 now $88.18 at Amazon "An excellent controller with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden, Managing Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: For players looking for an Xbox and PC compatible controller with superb ergonomics, sturdy build quality, and responsive, customizable controls. ❌Avoid if: You prefer wireless controllers to circumvent cable management, or if you are looking to buy its more advanced successors from the Razer Wolverine V3 line. 👉See at: Amazon 🤩Alternative deal: $88.99 at Walmart

Why I will always recommend the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma over official controllers.

For several years, this controller has gotten me through the toughest games around without showing any signs of breaking down any time soon. (Image credit: Windows Central | Alex Cope)

It's no secret on this website that I love the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. It's one of the best Xbox controllers and PC gaming accessories I've ever had the privilege of owning, and whenever it's on sale, I will shout to the high heavens that it's awesome and that people should go get one for themselves.

Even my colleague, Jez Corden, thinks that the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is amazing when he gave it a 4/5 star review, stating that it's good that "it felt like cheating".

So what makes this controller, produced by the famed third-party gaming manufacturer Razer, so good? Well, first and foremost, it's comfy to hold. Thanks to its textured rubberized grips, fulfilling weight, and well-rounded handles, you will be able to hold and use this controller for hours on end without straining your hands.

Next up is that the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is equipped with a plethora of face buttons, backpedals, and extra shoulder buttons, which can be reprogrammed to suit a player's playstyle and be saved in various profile settings for different games.

The buttons are also super responsive with little to no input delay thanks to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's polling rate of 250Hz and 4ms average input. This means that this controller has twice the polling rate of a regular Xbox Series X|S controller, and its average input rate is 2.8m faster.

With this, you will be able to form highly complicated attacks and evasive maneuvers without fear of input lag in action-heavy titles like Elden Ring, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Monster Hunter, or Street Fighter 6.

Image 1 of 3 Remapping the controls of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma via the free Razer Controller app. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's back-paddles and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's shoulder buttons and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's advanced features don't stop, as this controller includes a Sensitivity Clutch and Hair-Trigger Locks. Hair-Trigger Locks lock your triggers to a certain point, reducing the travel time it takes to read your inputs so you can rapid-fire shots.

The Sensitivity Clutch performs a similar function, as it reduces the travel time it takes for the analog sticks to register the player's inputs.

When you effectively use the Sensitivity Clutch and Hair-Trigger locks together, you will be sniping headshots more consistently and perform more precise evasive maneuvers to get the drop on opponents in first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Overwatch 2 , Stalker 2, and Doom: The Dark Ages.

That being said, it isn't entirely without drawbacks. For one, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a wired-only controller. So if you want a wireless controller with all of the Razer Wolverine 2 Chroma's advanced features without dealing with cable management, you're better off grabbing its more expensive successor, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

Additionally, the Razer Wolverine 2 Chroma has a huge MSRP of $149.99, which can be a bitter pill for most people's wallets to swallow. However, that issue has temporarily been mitigated by a 41% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this fantastic controller, which I consider to be superior to Microsoft's official Xbox controller, for a reduced price tag of $88.18 on Amazon and save over $60.

With this, you will have plenty of money left to buy upcoming Xbox titles like Gears of Reloaded and Helldivers 2, and grab yourself an Amazon Prime Membership to gain access to more lucrative deals and same-day shipping, among many other benefits when shopping at Amazon.