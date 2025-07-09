Our favorite mobile controller is at the lowest price it's ever been — "Well and truly the best at what it does"

The Razer Kishi Ultra is more affordable than ever during Prime Day.

Our favorite mobile gaming controller is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The Razer Kishi Ultra usually sells for $149.99, but it's currently only $99.99 at Amazon, saving you $50.

When our own Jez Corden reviewed this mobile controller, he gave it a score of four and a half out of five stars, highlighting its fantastic controls, comfortable grips, fun RGB lighting, and included mobile game launcher.

But at $50 off, it's the lowest price it's ever been, making it the perfect time to grab it for yourself. Just remember that you do need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount.

A fantastic controller at its lowest price ever

Image 1 of 3 The RGB lighting can be customized and turned off. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) This mobile controller supports pass-through charging. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) The buttons and triggers are all very responsive. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

We test a lot of gaming devices here at Windows Central, but the Razer Kishi Ultra stands out with its "best-in-class ergonomics, sticks, and triggers."

Razer Kishi Ultra Specs • Price: $149.99 at Amazon.

• Inputs: 6x shoulder buttons (with two programmable), ABXY front-facing buttons, 8-directional d-pad, Hall Effect triggers.

• Ports: USB-C female charging pass-through, 3.5mm audio, USB-C male integrated.

• Features: Nexus software with touch control button mapping, live streaming capabilities. Audio-triggered haptic vibrations (Android and PC only).

• Compatibility: PC, Mac, and iPad via USB-C cable. Android and iOS devices up to 8-inches with integrated USB-C.

• Weight: 607g (1.34 lbs).



True, its usual $149.99 MSRP makes it costlier than many other mobile controllers out there, but with it being down to just $99.99 at Amazon, it's at a much more palatable price point.

This is actually the lowest price the Razer Kishi Ultra has ever been, which makes grabbing it now that much more appealing.

So what makes this mobile controller so good? In his review, Jez Corden praised this mobile controller for actually delivering the premium mobile gaming experience its name implies.

"The Razer Kishi Ultra lives up to its namesake, for sure," said Corden. "When you say 'Ultra,' you really are touting the idea of bringing everything and the kitchen sink to the table, and Razer absolutely delivers."

All you have to do is pull the backbone of the device open wider and then slot your compatible phone or tablet into the USB-C connection. Compatible games should immediately respond to the joysticks and button presses.

What's more, this device offers responsive buttons and Hall Effect triggers to give you the best mobile playing experience possible.

Another thing going for the Razer Kishi Ultra is its fantastic ergonomic design. As Corden explained, it's basically our favorite controller turned into a mobile controller.

"This is essentially the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma split in two and extended between a clever clamp to wrap around your mobile device, regardless of shape and size, up to 8 inches."

The mobile controller supports pass-through charging with its USB-C port and USB-C connection area. As such, you can simply plug in your phone's charging cable to keep your phone going during long playing sessions.

As part of the mobile gaming experience, the Razer Kishi Ultra comes with Razer Nexus, a free game launcher app that is easy to navigate and use, so you don't have to go hunting through your apps.

All in all, the Razer Kishi Ultra is a fantastic alternative to using a gaming laptop, gaming desktop, or handheld gaming PC. You won't spend nearly as much while being able to enjoy cloud gaming wherever you are.

To quote Corden, "the Razer Kishi Ultra is well and truly the best at what it does."

ACCESSORY TIP: If you do grab a Razer Kishi Ultra for yourself, it might be worth grabbing a hard-shell carrying case for it, like this one that sells for $18.99 at Amazon. That way, you'll be able to safely travel with it and play wherever you want.