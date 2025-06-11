As game prices rise, this excellent Hall Effect controller just dropped in price

Gaming doesn't have to be expensive, or at least picking up a controller doesn't have to be. As tech prices go up, deals become even more important. Right now, you can save 10% on the GameSir Super Nova, which brings the price down to $44.99. That's not quite the lowest price ever for the gamepad, but it's close.

While it is admittedly a small discount in terms of dollars saved, the deal provides an opportunity to highlight an excellent controller. The GameSir Super Nova always punches above its weight class when it comes to price, but that's especially true given the current deal.

This controller features Hall Effect sticks and triggers, two programmable back buttons, and comes with a charging dock. It's an excellent controller that's easy to recommend at its retail price, making it an easy pickup for those hunting for a good deal on a game controller.

Is this the best budget gaming controller?

With Hall Effect sticks and triggers and an impressive feature set for its price, the GameSir Super Nova stands out from competing gamepads. (Image credit: Future)

Long gaming sessions with the GameSir Super Nova are comfortable, thanks to the ergonomics and rubberized grips of the controller. The gamepad feels excellent in the hand and has a slight texture to it to prevent its body from getting slippery from sweat.

GameSir Super Nova controller specs • Price: $44.99 at Amazon

• Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth, or included dongle

• Compatibility: Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

• Extra controls: 2 rear remappable buttons, macro button, 6-axis gyro

• Sticks: Hall Effect

• Triggers: Hall Effect (two-stage)

• Buttons: Membrane

• Polling rate: 1000Hz

• Charging dock: Yes

• Customization: Magnetic swappable faceplates

• Dimensions: 180 x 154 x 86mm

• Weight: 263 grams

The Hall Effect triggers and sticks are the star of the show for the GameSir Super Nova. While Hall Effect technology is becoming more common these days, the GameSir Super Nova is one of the most affordable controllers that use it.

Thanks to those Hall Effect components, the controller is responsive and should not develop stick drift. Having dealt with some stick drift over the years, it was quite a relief to use a gamepad where that issue is not a concern.

The Xbox-inspired design of the GameSir Super Nova will feel familiar to many PC gamers and those who have migrated over from an Xbox console. While the button layout and general shape of the GameSir Super Nova is similar to that of an Xbox controller, the GameSir Super Nova is not compatible with Xbox.

It is, however, an excellent controller for PC gaming and mobile gaming. It also works with the Nintendo Switch. You can connect the accessory through Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz dongle.

I didn't know a $50 controller could be this good. The GameSir Super Nova delivers Hall Effect sticks and comfortable gameplay for a fraction of the price I expected. - Sean Endicott

I reviewed the GameSir Super Nova this year with a unit the company sent my way for testing. The gamepad has held up well in that time and has now dropped in price. The charging dock of the GameSir Super Nova sits on my desk, often glowing with its RGB lighting that matches the lights of the controller.

My only complaint about the GameSir Super Nova was not about the controller itself. Instead, it was GameSir Connect that let me down. That piece of software had some connection issues, but once I got it working, it allowed me to customize the controller. I had to connect it via a wire initially to set up the app.

If you use a controller to play games on your PC or need a gamepad for mobile gaming or the Nintendo Switch, the GameSir Super Nova is an excellent option. It's more affordable than many alternatives, despite offering more features than most controllers in this price range.