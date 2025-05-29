One of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming mobile controllers with hall-effect sticks and triggers is on a limited-time sale for less than $80
The critically-acclaimed GameSir 7 Galileo is on special offer with a 27% discount at Amazon for a short time.
The competition for the best mobile gaming controllers is fierce, with many companies scrambling to produce all kinds of controllers in hopes of grabbing the gaming community's attention.
One of these controllers that's making a splash in the market is the GameSir G8 Galileo. This device can transform your mobile phone into a powerful gaming handheld with comfy grips and precise controls, without the need to be recharged while in use.
The GameSir G8 Galileo's MSRP normally goes for $109.99 at most retailers, but Amazon is selling it for a big 27% discount, taking it down to a more affordable price tag of $79.99.
"The GameSir G8 Galileo is an excellent option for transforming your mobile phone into a handheld gaming unit, enhancing the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience to new heights of comfort and convenience."
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Xbox players looking to turn their mobile phone into an Xbox Cloud Gaming console that's comfy to use with long-lasting hall-effect sticks, and without needing to charge.
❌Avoid if: You use a folding phone as the Galileo isn't compatible with them, or if you want a more compact mobile controller for easier storage while travelling.
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
👉See at: Amazon
💰Price check: $79.99 at Walmart
Why should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo?
The GameSir G8 Galileo has a ton of cool features going for it that helped it rank amongst the best mobile controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming.
For starters, it has a solid build that's lightweight, easy to use, and comfy to handle.
It also includes powerful Hall Effect analog sticks (whose thumbsticks are replaceable) and triggers. These Hall Effects parts are more durable than regular sticks and triggers, and they use magnetic technology to increase the accuracy of the player's inputs so they can perform actions better in-game.
Combine this trait with a superb D-pad, face buttons, and two extra buttons, and you have yourself a mighty mobile controller that will help you enjoy popular Xbox Game Pass titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 better than ever.
Another standout feature is the GameSir G8 Galileo's USB-C connector, which is easy to plug your mobile device into without damaging its USB-C port. What's more is that the Galileo is powered directly by the mobile device it's hooked up to, so there's no need to recharge it, unlike Bluetooth mobile controllers.
However, due to the GameSir G8 Galileo's large shape, it can be cumbersome to store while travelling compared to other mobile controllers like the Turtle Beach Atom (which is also on sale for half-price at Walmart at the time of this writing), for example.
If you can get over that little drawback, the GameSir G8 Galileo is a must-buy for Xbox players who enjoy playing mobile games and the best Xbox titles on the go via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The GameSir G8 Galileo is currently on sale for $79.99 at Amazon, after having its MSRP of $109.99 cut down by 27% so now's a good time as any to grab one.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
