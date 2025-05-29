Take Xbox gaming on the go with the perfect Hall Effect controls of the GameSir G8 Galileo

The competition for the best mobile gaming controllers is fierce, with many companies scrambling to produce all kinds of controllers in hopes of grabbing the gaming community's attention.

One of these controllers that's making a splash in the market is the GameSir G8 Galileo. This device can transform your mobile phone into a powerful gaming handheld with comfy grips and precise controls, without the need to be recharged while in use.

The GameSir G8 Galileo's MSRP normally goes for $109.99 at most retailers, but Amazon is selling it for a big 27% discount, taking it down to a more affordable price tag of $79.99.

Why should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo?

Convert your phone into a dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming with just the click of a USB-C port. (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

The GameSir G8 Galileo has a ton of cool features going for it that helped it rank amongst the best mobile controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

For starters, it has a solid build that's lightweight, easy to use, and comfy to handle.

It also includes powerful Hall Effect analog sticks (whose thumbsticks are replaceable) and triggers. These Hall Effects parts are more durable than regular sticks and triggers, and they use magnetic technology to increase the accuracy of the player's inputs so they can perform actions better in-game.

Combine this trait with a superb D-pad, face buttons, and two extra buttons, and you have yourself a mighty mobile controller that will help you enjoy popular Xbox Game Pass titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 better than ever.

The back buttons of the GameSir G8 Galileo. (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

Another standout feature is the GameSir G8 Galileo's USB-C connector, which is easy to plug your mobile device into without damaging its USB-C port. What's more is that the Galileo is powered directly by the mobile device it's hooked up to, so there's no need to recharge it, unlike Bluetooth mobile controllers.

However, due to the GameSir G8 Galileo's large shape, it can be cumbersome to store while travelling compared to other mobile controllers like the Turtle Beach Atom (which is also on sale for half-price at Walmart at the time of this writing), for example.

If you can get over that little drawback, the GameSir G8 Galileo is a must-buy for Xbox players who enjoy playing mobile games and the best Xbox titles on the go via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The GameSir G8 Galileo is currently on sale for $79.99 at Amazon, after having its MSRP of $109.99 cut down by 27% so now's a good time as any to grab one.