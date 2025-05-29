Take gaming on the go with the amazing controls of the Razer Kishi V2.

With the rise of mobile gaming and Xbox Cloud Gaming, companies across the globe are scrambling to produce high-quality third-party controllers to help players transform their mobile devices into full-blown gaming handhelds.

One such product is the Razer Kishi V2, a Mobile Gaming Controller that's regarded as one of the best in the business for its exceptional ergonomics and controls.

The Razer Kishi V2 normally runs for a high MSRP of $99.99, but it's currently being blessed with a big 50% discount, taking its price tag down to a more generous $49.99 on Amazon.

Why buy the Razer Kishi V2?

The Razer Kishi V2 can be used for all kinds of mobile games and Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. (Image credit: Future)

Razer has produced several top-notch, Xbox-compatible gaming accessories over the years, and the Razer Kishi V2 is no exception. Our Executive Editor, Jez Corden, even gave the Razer Kishi V2 a 4.5/5 Star Review back in 2022, stating that it is "the best way to experience Android gaming on the go right now, whether it's native games, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass, or another similar service."

While it may be outclassed these days by its modern successor, the Razer Kishi Ultra, the Razer Kishi V2 still has plenty of amazing features that help it stand out as one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers.

For example, the Razer Kishi V2 has an extendable bridge that splits the device over two panels and attaches to a mobile via USB-C connectors. This essentially converts your phone into a gaming handheld with a control scheme layout and controller handles that are almost identical to the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch 2.

The Razer Kishi V2 comes with an extra bumper button and several buttons dedicated to taking screenshots, recording footages, and launching a built-in app to help organise your apps and games. (Image credit: Future)

The controls of the Razer Kishi V2 feel good to use and can detect player inputs extremely accurately. It has USB-C pass-through power to allow users to charge up the phone without removing the controller. Plus, it has a lightweight and sleek design with ergonomically friendly grips, so it feels nice to hold without weighing down your hands.

The Razer Kishi V2 also has a couple of bonus features, like a "Nexus" button which launches a built-in app that lets you organize games and cloud apps on your phone, and dedicated screenshot and record buttons.

The only drawbacks of this mobile gaming controller you need to be aware of are that its lightweight design may be unwieldy for users with larger hands, and its relatively high MSRP of $99.99.

Thankfully, the latter problem has been solved by Amazon, which is currently selling the Razer Kishi V2 at a huge 50% discount for $49.99. So, if you're looking for a high-quality mobile gaming controller to play the best Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming or popular mobile games like Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero, then this discounted Razer Kishi V2 is for you.