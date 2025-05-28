Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma is one of the best Xbox and PC controllers.

If you're on the hunt for premium, alternative third-party controllers for Xbox or PC, then Razer has you covered with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. This phenomenal wired controller will serve you well for many years to come, thanks to its precise controls, sturdy build, and advanced features.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma normally sells for a lofty MSRP of $149.99 at most retailers. However, Walmart is hosting a gigantic sale that has taken this controller's price down to $89.00 at Walmart.com, making it more affordable and saving gamers $60 in the process.

What makes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma worth it over an official Xbox controller?

I've had this controller for a long time and it has not let down yet. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When it comes to Xbox controllers, most people refer to Microsoft's official Xbox controller and its Elite Series 2 counterpart as the best Xbox controllers out there.

However, my money is on Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma controller as it features superior controls and ergonomics to both the regular Xbox and Elite Series 2 Xbox controllers.

How are its controls superior, you may ask? Well, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's buttons have a polling rate of 250Hz and an average input of under 4ms. This controller has twice the polling of a standard Xbox Series X|S controller, and an input rate that's 2.8ms quicker.

Essentially, this allows the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma to detect your inputs instantly, with laser-precise accuracy and near non-existent input lag. This, in turn, prevents your character's in-game actions from being delayed, which can make your life much easier in challenging games like Elden Ring or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Image 1 of 3 Remapping the controls of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma via the free Razer Controller app. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's back-paddles and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's shoulder buttons and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also has a couple of advanced features to help players perform better in first-person shooters like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Doom: The Dark Ages.

These come in the form of hair-trigger locks and a Sensitivity Clutch. The Sensitivity Clutch is a unique feature that reduces the travel time for the analog stick to detect a player's input, allowing them to aim better or move with more precise, delicate steps.

Hair-trigger locks, on the other hand, reduce the travel time it takes for the left and right triggers to register player inputs so they can fire at fast-moving enemies quicker.

In addition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has two extra shoulders and four extra back-pedal buttons, which can be used to create shortcuts for certain in-game actions.

Plus, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a free Razer Controller companion app, which allows players to remap the functions of all the controller's buttons to suit a player's playstyle.

To top it off, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has superb ergonomics thanks to its textured rubberized grips and well-rounded handles, so you can use this controller for hours on end without causing strain on your hands.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also has a couple of cool bonus traits like Windows compatibility for PC gaming, RGB lighting, and interchangeable analog stick toppers for either short or long caps.

So if you're looking for one of the best Xbox controllers out there, that also happens to be one of the best PC accessories, then there's no better time than now to grab one, as its price has gone down massively from $149.99 to $89.00 at Walmart for a limited time.