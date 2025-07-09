Amazon is discounting my favorite wired Xbox controller — but it's $2 cheaper at Walmart, and you don't need a membership
The GameSir G7 SE offers some serious bang for your buck, and Walmart has the best deal right now.
It's officially Amazon Prime Day, and you all know what that means — endless discounts, most of them garbage and not worthy of your attention.
We're picking through the trash to find the gems, though, including the GameSir G7 SE for $37.99 at Amazon. This is one of the best Xbox controllers for those on a budget, so any discount on top of that is great!
Except... You can actually get the GameSir G7 SE for $35.99 at Walmart, and you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of that deal. Seems like an obvious choice.
"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag. It's mostly an improvement over the very similar non-SE G7 (aside from one baffling change), keeping GameSir at the top of our list for the best wired Xbox controller." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect if: You want a durable, reliable, and affordable high-performance controller for Xbox and PC gaming.
❌Avoid if: You can't stand a wire — because this has one.
👉See at: Walmart.com
💰Price check: $37.99 at Amazon
It's not wireless, but it's still one hell of a controller
I've already mentioned this GameSir G7 SE deal in my round-up of the best tech I've reviewed that's on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but it's also worth giving this controller its own time to shine in the spotlight.
GameSir has quickly grown to be a reputable brand for controllers across all platforms and form factors, and the G7 SE was what sealed my love for the company. I desperately want GameSir to make a wireless Xbox controller (my dream may finally come true in the future), but its wired controllers are some of the best you can buy.
The GameSir G7 SE has a clean, ergonomic design with Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, dual remappable rear buttons, convenient chat and microphone controls baked into the D-Pad, and helpful GameSir software available on Xbox and PC.
Performance is excellent, the controls feel responsive and tactile, and there's almost no risk of stick drift developing over time (like is so common with so many controllers, including the standard Xbox Wireless Controller).
It hits all the most important parts of building a great controller, including a long and braided USB Type-C to Type-A cable that securely connects to the G7 SE. That's a lot of value packed into $45, with more than a few reasons to consider the GameSir G7 SE over the Xbox Wireless Controller, even with the cable attached.
I said it all in my GameSir G7 SE review (even if it's a year-and-a-half old now) — this controller is one of the best Xbox accessories. Right now, you can also get it for less than usual.
The best deal on the GameSir G7 SE gets you the controller in white for $35.99 at Walmart, with no membership needed. You can also get the G7 SE in orange or purple for $37.99 at Walmart.
Amazon will demand you have a Prime membership to take advantage of its deal, so the only reason to consider that is if you really want the GameSir G7 SE in blue, which is $37.99 at Amazon.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft.
