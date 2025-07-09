Amazon is discounting my favorite wired Xbox controller — but it's $2 cheaper at Walmart, and you don't need a membership

It may be Amazon Prime Day, but the best deal on this awesome controller isn't at Amazon.

It's officially Amazon Prime Day, and you all know what that means — endless discounts, most of them garbage and not worthy of your attention.

We're picking through the trash to find the gems, though, including the GameSir G7 SE for $37.99 at Amazon. This is one of the best Xbox controllers for those on a budget, so any discount on top of that is great!

Except... You can actually get the GameSir G7 SE for $35.99 at Walmart, and you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of that deal. Seems like an obvious choice.

It's not wireless, but it's still one hell of a controller

GameSir has become one of my most trusted controller brands over the last couple of years. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I've already mentioned this GameSir G7 SE deal in my round-up of the best tech I've reviewed that's on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but it's also worth giving this controller its own time to shine in the spotlight.

GameSir has quickly grown to be a reputable brand for controllers across all platforms and form factors, and the G7 SE was what sealed my love for the company. I desperately want GameSir to make a wireless Xbox controller (my dream may finally come true in the future), but its wired controllers are some of the best you can buy.

The GameSir G7 SE has a clean, ergonomic design with Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, dual remappable rear buttons, convenient chat and microphone controls baked into the D-Pad, and helpful GameSir software available on Xbox and PC.

Performance is excellent, the controls feel responsive and tactile, and there's almost no risk of stick drift developing over time (like is so common with so many controllers, including the standard Xbox Wireless Controller).

The GameSir G7 SE is so good, I've been impatiently waiting for GameSir to make a wireless Xbox controller ever since.

It hits all the most important parts of building a great controller, including a long and braided USB Type-C to Type-A cable that securely connects to the G7 SE. That's a lot of value packed into $45, with more than a few reasons to consider the GameSir G7 SE over the Xbox Wireless Controller, even with the cable attached.

I said it all in my GameSir G7 SE review (even if it's a year-and-a-half old now) — this controller is one of the best Xbox accessories. Right now, you can also get it for less than usual.

The best deal on the GameSir G7 SE gets you the controller in white for $35.99 at Walmart, with no membership needed. You can also get the G7 SE in orange or purple for $37.99 at Walmart.

Amazon will demand you have a Prime membership to take advantage of its deal, so the only reason to consider that is if you really want the GameSir G7 SE in blue, which is $37.99 at Amazon.