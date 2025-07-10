I found the best Prime Day deal on our top Xbox and PC controller — and it's not on Amazon

As it does every year, Amazon's popular Prime Day sales event has come around once again, bringing a torrent of some of the best deals you'll find all year on tech, games, and everything else the retailer carries. Notably, it's historically been one of the best times to get gaming accessories for less, and this year is no different. However, the best Xbox controller discount I've found is actually an anti-Prime Day deal from a competitor that brings the ol' reliable $65 Xbox Wireless Controller down to just $46.49 at Walmart.

That's a significant 28% markdown — one of the best I've ever seen for Microsoft's official Xbox controller. And while it's still a bit pricier than budget-class options and lacks the bells and whistles of snazzier gamepads, it remains the best overall controller for most people, and is what I recommend over most alternatives.

Get the old faithful Xbox controller for less

A standard Xbox Wireless Controller comes with every console purchase, but you may need an extra or a replacement. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Microsoft's standard Xbox Wireless Controller offers the perfect balance of price, functionality, and quality, cementing it as the best option in the mid-range that exists between budget-friendly gamepads and more expensive ones that bring advanced features to the table. For that reason, it holds the top spot in our list of the best Xbox controllers; it's easy to recommend at its $65 MSRP, so when it's well under $50 with Amazon Prime Day discounts like this one, the bang-for-your-buck value is even better.

The gamepad is extremely similar to the Xbox One controllers of yesteryear at a glance, though when this new version came out alongside the Xbox Series X|S in 2020, it quickly became clear that Microsoft made some subtle, yet impactful updates. With rounder edges, a slightly trimmed-down chassis, small adjustments to button placements, and more tactile feedback from its switches, Xbox's official controller feels better than ever to use.

The more obvious addition with the Series X|S-generation gamepad is the Share button that's located between and beneath the central menu inputs. This hooks into the Xbox menu and Xbox Game Bar on PC, taking screenshots with a press and recording clips when held. It's hardly a revolutionary feature, admittedly, but it's nice to have, and brought Microsoft's controller in line with what Sony and Nintendo were offering with PlayStation and Switch.

The Carbon Black and Robot White versions of the Xbox Wireless Controller. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Beyond that, the Xbox Wireless Controller has identical functionality to the older Xbox One version. Wireless connectivity is available through either Bluetooth or Microsoft's proprietary Xbox Wireless tech (Xbox consoles, PCs with the Xbox Wireless Adapter), making the gamepad compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and mobile platforms like iOS and Android. Alternatively, you can play with a wired connection by taking advantage of the onboard USB-C port with a USB-A to USB-C or USB-C to USB-C cable.

Notably, on the bottom of the controller, there's a 3.5mm jack for connecting some of the best Xbox headsets, along with an expansion port for accessories like chatpads and headset adapters.

You will need AA batteries to power the controller — something you don't have to worry about with PlayStation's DualSense pad — though a wide variety of rechargeable batteries and chargers are available if you'd like to avoid having to buy regular batteries over time (PowerA's Play & Charge kit is only $11.49 at Amazon right now). The good news, though, is that the battery life clocks in at a very impressive 30-40 hours.

Prime Day has quite a few other excellent Xbox controller deals to consider, such as this 41% off one on the elite Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma or this massive 60% off markdown on the Turtle Beach Recon that makes it extremely budget-friendly. Both of those are limited to wired play, however, and overall, I'd argue this discount on the standard Xbox Wireless Controller is the best one of the event.

Something to keep in mind is that Walmart's price undercuts Amazon's, but only for the Robot White version of the controller. You'll be better off getting the Carbon Black variant for $47.49 at Amazon if you want a black gamepad, since it's slightly cheaper than Walmart's offer — unless you don't already have an Amazon Prime membership and have already used up your 30-day free trial before. In that instance, you'd have to sign up just to get Amazon's deal, which is something you don't have to do with Walmart.