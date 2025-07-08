Grab an Xbox Series S on sale in this anti-Prime Day deal — it's close to what it was before the price hike

The ever-growing-in-length Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing nearly a full week of discounts and sales, with competing retailers also putting out some noteworthy discounts. Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S from Walmart for just $315, a $65 price cut that puts the console closer to where it was before 2025's brutal Xbox price hike. (Similar deal: Newegg has it for $319 with coupon code FTTEU7642).



With the looming threat of additional global instability, there's no guarantee you'll be able to find an Xbox Series S cheaper than this anytime soon, so buy one now before it's too late!

Save 17% Xbox Series S: was $379.99 now $314.99 at Walmart "For more casual players, the Series S remains a good console, though the recent price increase does complicate its appeal as an entry-level option. Despite its rising cost, the Xbox Series S remains my preferred console of this generation, proving that powerful, fun gaming can come in small packages." — Jennifer Young



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: Someone that wants to play the latest Xbox games, but isn't concerned with the best visual fidelity.



❌Avoid if: You're willing to spend more to get the best 4K graphics and high framerates.



👉See at: Walmart 🤔Alternate deal: Newegg (promo code FTTEU7642)

Why should you buy an Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series S will be the cheapest way to play Grand Theft Auto 6 at launch. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Xbox Series S is still the cheapest way to play new current-generation games. That includes titles like Rockstar Games' upcoming juggernaut, Grand Theft Auto 6.



That open-world title is set to launch in May next year, but in the meantime, Xbox Series S owners will also have access to a plethora of upcoming Xbox first-party titles such as The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4.



Indeed, developer Obsidian Entertainment even noted that the team is making Grounded 2 partially because the original Grounded was held back by being on the Xbox One. Having better baseline hardware means being able to add features like riding around on the back of a fire ant.



By far the majority of new games are now leaving the Xbox One behind, including even sports titles like EA College Football. There's also the U.S. trade war situation to consider.

Games like Ninja Gaiden 4 aren't launching on Xbox One. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As much as it pains me to say it (because almost five years after the console released, I truly wish prices were even lower than this) the fact is this is the time to strike. If you're even remotely interested in an Xbox Series S, this is the best offer we're likely to see for a while.



That's because this discount puts the lower-end Xbox console close to what it was at before Microsoft raised the prices on its gaming hardware in May 2025. With $65 off, the 512GB Xbox Series S model is down to $315 at Walmart, which is just slightly higher than the original launch price of $300.



There is simply no way of knowing if prices will go down in the future outside of special sales. In fact, it's entirely possible that prices could go higher and higher, with the unending threat of tariffs in the U.S. as the Trump administration continues to engage in trade wars with various countries where video game console components are manufactured.



If you're somehow still using an Xbox One (or you've been considering grabbing a spare console for a family member or friend) then this "anti-Prime Day deal" is by far the best option you've got at the moment. I'd love to hope that things stabilize and prices crash down in a few months, but unfortunately, that doesn't appear realistic based off of what we're seeing at the moment.