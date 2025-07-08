This iconic Xbox RPG is just $25 in an anti-Prime Day deal — don't miss out on a physical copy while they last

While the world is increasingly shifting to digital games, some players still prefer to have physical copies to hold onto. If you're an Xbox player who wants a physical version of Starfield, you're in luck. A competing sale ahead of Prime Day has dropped the price of Starfield for Xbox Series X to just $25 at Best Buy, a 64% discount from the original launch price!



Because this is a clearance sale, there's no way of knowing how long it'll remain in stock or if there'll ever be more copies made available in the future. If you're interested, this is the time to buy.

Starfield for Xbox Series X: was $69.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy "Starfield pushes its Creation Engine to the absolute limit, and cracks of age are indeed beginning to show. While aspects of Starfield's design could've used more iteration, it's one of Bethesda's most impressive cinematic titles." — Jez Corden and Samuel Tolbert



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2



Perfect for: Xbox Series X owners that want a physical copy of Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction RPG.



Avoid if: You'd prefer to grab a digital copy with Xbox Play Anywhere support, or you have an Xbox Series console without a disc drive.



👉See at: Best Buy

Why should you buy Starfield for Xbox Series X?

Starfield gives players hundreds of systems to explore and settle on. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while the massive retail is engaging in a plethora of sales all week long, competing retailers are also slashing prices on video games and accessories in "anti-Prime Day deals," as the team here has taken to calling them.



With more and more companies pushing digital games as the demand for physical copies slowly but steadily shrinks, it's uncertain if or when there will be another wave of physical Starfield copies made available.



Because of that, if you're an Xbox Series X player who wants a physical edition of the game, this isn't a deal to pass up.



Naturally, that does come with some downsides. This version of the game won't be playable digitally, so you won't be able to use it with an Xbox Series X Digital Edition or an Xbox Series S. If you have an Xbox Series X with a disc drive, however, you'll be able to get a copy of Starfield for well below the usual price.

Updates have brought new features to Starfield, including rovers. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Bethesda Game Studios has updated Starfield over the last year with new features and quality-of-life improvements, including land vehicles. One particular update also saw the ability for certain Creations to no longer disable achievements, a long-requested feature for modders and players who enjoy using some mods in their gameplay.



Right now, it's uncertain what's next for the game, but the developers have insisted there's more to come in 2025. Speculation abounds that the game will also see a new expansion, which certainly seems fitting considering the studio's prior cadence for downloadable content with games like Skyrim and Fallout 4.



If you haven't played it yet, Starfield is a science-fiction role-playing game. You can build your own ship and set up a base on any planet or moon you can land on. Different factions are vying for control of the Settled Systems, including the Crimson Fleet space pirates and other, more mysterious groups.