Bethesda's Starfield crosses a new milestone, while the Xbox RPG gets a new feature players have been asking for

The Deimog is a new Creation from Bethesda Game Studios, and it's free to grab.

What you need to know

The latest update for Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield is now live.

In addition to some bug fixes, this update introduces the ability for Creations from Verified Creators to no longer disable Achievements.

Starfield has also crossed a new milestone of 15 million players, with Bethesda Game Studios giving away new vehicle called the Deimog for free.

There's new ways to explore in the Settled Systems.

A new update is live for Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, with a number of bug fixes and improvements to the overall experience. Arguably the biggest addition in this patch is a change for how Creations work moving forward. While Creations previously disabled Achievements for Xbox and PC players, Creations released through the Verified Creators program will now have the option to no longer disable Achievements.

Starfield has also crossed a new milestone, reaching over 15 million players since launch. To celebrate, Bethesda Game Studios is giving away a new vehicle for free through the Creations system. This Deimog is a more heavily armed and armored vehicle built to soak up damage.

You can find the patch notes for the update below:

General

General performance and stability improvements.

The uncapped frame rate option is available again for Xbox Series X users.

The Message of the Day now displays more consistently on the Xbox.

Addressed an issue where some console commands did not disable certain achievements.

Shattered Space will now show ownership correctly for Steam users.

Features

Creation Kit: Lipsync animation data generation is now available.

Gameplay

The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer triggers companion reactions.

Resolved a Leadership skill issue that could cause companions to not speak up.

Improved function of the stealth bar while around crowd NPCs.

Addressed an issue where destroyed ships could load in without collision.

Addressed an issue where loading a save the relied on missing content could place the player in an undesirable location.

Trackers Alliance - Roach will now accurately track the number of completed bounties.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets will now appear in Akila, Gagarin, and Cydonia.

Trackers Alliance - Fixed an issue where the player could receive additional credits by extorting the target and then killing them.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets should now have a larger variety of appearances.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets will now be removed after being dealt with and leaving the area.

Trackers Alliance - Extorting or bribing a bounty target is no longer a guaranteed success.

Quests

The Starjacker - The correct quest objective will display when the player boards the Junker Watchdog.

Legacy of the Fang - Addressed an issue that could cause the key to no longer open the door if the player had left the area.

The Duel - If the player attacks Danika and gets arrested, they are now able to speak to her afterwards to complete the quest.

The Scaled Citadel - Anasko’s ID Key is now flagged as a quest item.

What Remains - Addressed an issue where having certain creations installed could make the hatch on The Oracle non-interactable.

What Remains - The Engineering Bay Access Card is now flagged as a quest item.

A House Divided - The doors in the Radiology center will stay unlocked during this quest if the player exits the area and returns.

A House Divided - The player can now obtain the keycard from Madri after the quest is completed.

Zealous Overreach - Fixed an issue that could occur if the Va’ruun Zealots at the exterior of Shadow Station Epsilon were killed before receiving the quest.

Zealous Overreach - Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from speaking to Razma or Viktor if the quest “Conflict in Conviction” is started at the same time.

Zealous Overreach - Vortex Phantoms will no longer spawn close enough to interrupt the negotiation scene.

More and more quality of life improvements

In truth, I wasn't sure Bethesda would ever allow some Creations to be used without disabling mods, but I'm thrilled to have been proven wrong.

This is by far the single biggest issue I've heard from most people when discussing issues around Bethesda Game Studios titles, especially now that mods can be used on console.

I would love for this to mean similar updates are coming to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 on console, but I have no insight into whether or not it would be as simple a thing to implement. Hopefully we'll find out more soon.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.