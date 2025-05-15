The Living Lands are getting even better.

While Obsidian Entertainment is continuing to work on its upcoming science-fiction title The Outer Worlds 2, the storied Xbox developer isn't leaving its most recent project behind, providing a promised roadmap for Avowed on Thursday.

In this roadmap, Obsidian Entertainment outlines what's included in the most recent game update, Patch 1.4, which is available today. This update includes an arachnophobia mode, letting players turn giant spiders into floating orbs.

It also includes mouse and keyboard support on Xbox, meaning console players can use their favorite Xbox mouse and keyboard to venture through the Living Lands. The fog of war on the map is less aggressive and is easier to clear out now.

There's also two other major updates planned for summer and fall, bringing new features like Photo Mode and New Game Plus.

Here's what was included in the most recent update, as well as what's coming next:

Arachnophobia safe mode

Mouse and keyboard support for Xbox

Fog of War improvements

More gold and crafting materials

Soul Pods now dispel illusions

Unique gear improvements

Cooking and crafting improvements

New NPC abilities and behaviors

New Active and Passive abilities

New unique weapons and armor

Custom map markers

New Game Plus

Photo mode

New weapon type

Changing appearance in world

New character presets

More Godlike feature presets

Outside of these updates, the team at Obsidian is also continuing to work on the French translation for the game, as well as localized versions in Korean and Japanese. There's no timeframe for when exactly players should expect these localizations to arrive.

All of this sounds great, especially the New Game Plus mode, which will make it easier to find things you missed, since you can't keep playing Avowed once you enter the endgame mission. Until that time, my warning about keeping a save file before the end will remain.

If you haven't played it yet, are these updates enough to convince you to give it a try? Let me know.



There's an absolute deluge of games right now, but I had a lot of fun with Avowed, and I'd like to see the game get story DLC or an expansion of some sort in addition to these upcoming updates.

Avowed is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (via Battle.net, Steam, and the Xbox app). Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.