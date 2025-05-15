Obsidian publishes Avowed roadmap, with the Xbox RPG getting arachnophobia mode, New Game Plus, and more
Obsidian Entertainment is continuing to update Avowed, with an arachnophobia mode now available and a roadmap for future updates.
While Obsidian Entertainment is continuing to work on its upcoming science-fiction title The Outer Worlds 2, the storied Xbox developer isn't leaving its most recent project behind, providing a promised roadmap for Avowed on Thursday.
In this roadmap, Obsidian Entertainment outlines what's included in the most recent game update, Patch 1.4, which is available today. This update includes an arachnophobia mode, letting players turn giant spiders into floating orbs.
It also includes mouse and keyboard support on Xbox, meaning console players can use their favorite Xbox mouse and keyboard to venture through the Living Lands. The fog of war on the map is less aggressive and is easier to clear out now.
There's also two other major updates planned for summer and fall, bringing new features like Photo Mode and New Game Plus.
Here's what was included in the most recent update, as well as what's coming next:
Avowed update - Spring 2025
- Arachnophobia safe mode
- Mouse and keyboard support for Xbox
- Fog of War improvements
- More gold and crafting materials
- Soul Pods now dispel illusions
- Unique gear improvements
Avowed update - Summer 2025
- Cooking and crafting improvements
- New NPC abilities and behaviors
- New Active and Passive abilities
- New unique weapons and armor
- Custom map markers
Avowed update - Fall 2025
- New Game Plus
- Photo mode
- New weapon type
- Changing appearance in world
- New character presets
- More Godlike feature presets
Outside of these updates, the team at Obsidian is also continuing to work on the French translation for the game, as well as localized versions in Korean and Japanese. There's no timeframe for when exactly players should expect these localizations to arrive.
All of this sounds great, especially the New Game Plus mode, which will make it easier to find things you missed, since you can't keep playing Avowed once you enter the endgame mission. Until that time, my warning about keeping a save file before the end will remain.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
If you haven't played it yet, are these updates enough to convince you to give it a try? Let me know.
There's an absolute deluge of games right now, but I had a lot of fun with Avowed, and I'd like to see the game get story DLC or an expansion of some sort in addition to these upcoming updates.
Avowed is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (via Battle.net, Steam, and the Xbox app). Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.