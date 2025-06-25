Recommended reading

STALKER 2's latest free update restores major A-life AI features to NPCs — making them more like the original game at last

NPCs and enemies will be more simulated like the original Stalker, and various features have been improved or fixed in STALKER 2's Patch 1.5 update.

Trailer screenshot of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl&#039;s Patch 1.5 update.
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's latest patch restores NPC AI and has added more loot to find. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the long-awaited and highly acclaimed first-person survival shooter, has received a new big update called Patch 1.5.

Much like the previous update, Patch 1.4, Patch 1.5 aims to improve the AI and A Life of all NPCs and enemies while implementing quality-of-life improvements, balance changes, bug fixes, new gear to find, new enemies to kill, and more.

The key method this update plans to improve AI for all NPCs is by making them simulated all the time, even outside the player's view.

This will allow the NPCs to behave like they did in STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl (which was recently remastered along with the original Stalker trilogy), and live out their lives in more realistic ways outside of quests or interacting with the player.

As the full list of patch notes for Patch 1.5 is too many to list here (you can find them on the game's official website), here are the major content highlights for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's Patch 1.5 as taken from the game's Steam page.

Be warned, some of these patch notes will contain story spoilers.

GSC Game World continues to refine this long-awaited title to help reach its full potential

Fans have been requesting that the AI for friendly NPCs and enemies function like in the original STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl long before A-Life was beginning to get fixed, back when Patch 1.2 launched.

This is because before, the A-Life for NPCs and enemies was broken in Stalker 2. Characters would behave in weird ways, NPCs and enemies would despawn randomly, and NPC and enemies would frequently only spawn next to the player, just to name a few of the issues.

Despite this, Stalker 2 would go on to earn many positive reviews (including a glowing 4/5 review from us at Windows Central) and continue to receive many updates, which have been fixing the game's tech problems it had at launch.

Hopefully, with this Patch 1.5 update, the new simulated AI for NPCs and enemies will meet fans' expectations and help them be more fully immersed in the ruined yet beautiful world of Stalker 2.

STALKER 2 is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam. It is also available on the Xbox Game Pass library, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play it on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

