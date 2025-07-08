"One of the best and most premium charging accessories" — Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is 40% off

If you still swap out AA batteries for your Xbox controller, it's time to stop suffering — and I mean both you and the planet!

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is one of the best Xbox accessories you can buy, and right now it's on sale for $23.99 at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. That's a full 40% off its usual $39.99 price tag.



This is easily one of the most practical upgrades you can make for your Xbox gaming set-up, and there are so many colors and designs within the range you can find one to match pretty much any Xbox controller, stock allowing.

SLICK CHARGING Save 40% Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon "The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox offers a list of flagship features as long as its name, wrapped in a high-quality, well-built package that promises to stand the test of time and look good while doing so. Regardless of how old this design is, and how many of those features are shared by past versions, Razer's charging stand is one of the best and most premium charging accessories for Xbox Wireless Controllers." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: Fully charges in under 3 hours, compatible with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Elite Series 1 controllers, magnetic contact system, powered by USB.



✅Perfect for: You need a reliable way to charge a single Xbox Series X|S controller at a time. ❌Avoid if: You need to charge and/or display more than one controller at a time. 👉 See at: Amazon.com

Why you should buy the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand

A simple but effective charging solution (Image credit: Zachary Boddy | Windows Central)

A charging stand is one of those little accessories you don't 'think' you need until you've used one and realize how much easier it makes your life. This one from Razer is a simple and understated design, but it feels about as premium as they come.



It's fast, reliable, and built with exactly the kind of polish you'd expect from one of the biggest names in gaming gear. It will charge your controller in just under 3 hours, looks super slick on a shelf or desk, and is built to last through years of heavy use.



The stand is USB-powered, so you can plug it neatly into the back of your Xbox or PC (or a wall charger if you prefer), and your controller snaps to it with a pleasing magnetic click, so you know there will always be a secure charge.

It comes in multiple colors, though we note that during sales, they do come in and out of stock sporadically. Right now, you can get the Electric Volt, Lunar Shift, and Shock Blue, but stock comes in and out throughout the Prime sales, so it's worth bookmarking the page.



The stand also doubles as a display piece. When not in use, your controller still looks great sitting on it. If you’re someone who has a growing collection of Xbox controllers (especially all those special editions), this is a great way to showcase and power them at the same time.

We've been recommending this charging stand for years!

Controllers are not included! (Image credit: Future)

As the old saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". We've been recommending this exact model for years, with no changes to its design or function, and for good reason: it just works.

That said, in 2025, it's getting harder to justify the full $39.99 MSRP, especially with rising tech prices across the board. But at $23.99 for Prime Day, this is a steal.



Relying on AA batteries these days is not only a hassle and a money sink, it's not exactly eco-friendly either. The Razer stand includes a rechargeable battery, so once you're set up, you've no need to open the back of your Xbox controller again. Just drop your controller onto the stand after a session, and it’ll be fully charged and ready to go the next time you play.



There’s a front-facing LED to show charging status, and thoughtful touches like a grippy rubber base to keep it from sliding around your desk. It’s a pretty standard accessory on paper, but it delivers a huge quality-of-life upgrade.

If you haven’t already jumped into the world of charging stands (and it's a wild west of dodgy charging solutions out there, even on Amazon), then Razer is a great place to start... and finish because you'll probably be using this no-fuss accessory for years to come.