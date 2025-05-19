Take your Xbox gaming skills to the next level with the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller.

Today is a lucky day for Xbox fans because Amazon is hosting a rare, big sale right now for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller. This controller is one of Microsoft's 1st-party made Xbox controllers, and it's regarded as one of the best controllers out there for its precise controls, customization options, long battery life, and more.

This controller normally runs at an absurdly high MSRP of $199.99, but this has been taken down to an affordable $159.00 thanks to Amazon's 20% discount..

Why should you buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller?

This powerful, customizable Xbox controller can be yours with this discount. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless controller was once considered the 'be-all, end-all' of premium Xbox controllers, to the point where many have praised it as one of the best Xbox controllers ever.

Sadly over time, quality control issues for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller began to rear their ugly heads, from the rubber nibs on the trigger locks falling to shoulder bumpers having a shelf life expectancy of 6-8 months.

Despite these issues, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is still worth considering for its positive qualities outshine the negative ones. It's also decently repairable.

Xbox Elite Series 2 back bumpers. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller features ergonomic-friendly rubber grips, and a massive battery life of 40 hours before needing to recharge with the controller's complimentary charger, so you can spend many hours gaming comfortably.

The controls are responsive and feel good to use. It has 3-stage hair trigger locks so you can adjust the travel distance of pulling the triggers to enable faster and more precise shots in competitive shooters like Overwatch 2.

Plus, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has four additional back buttons, which you can use to create shortcuts for in-game actions to gain a tactical edge and make games feel more intuitive.

On top of that, the joysticks are fully customizable. With the help of a bundled-in key, you can adjust the tension and pivot speed of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller's joysticks to allow for more accurate headshots or movement in tricky, trap-laden areas.

It may be past its prime, but this 2022 Xbox Elite 2 controller still has life in it yet. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's for these reasons why my colleague Jez Corden gave the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller a positive review with 3.5/5 stars despite its issues, and why we at Windows Central still recommend it to any Xbox fan looking for a top-notch 1st party, premium Xbox controller.

Aside from its quality-control issues, the only other major issue with the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is its high MSRP of $199.99, which is pretty steep for most folks to afford.

Thankfully, Amazon is here to save the day (and your wallets) with this big 20% discount that has lowered this price tag from $199.99 to $159.99. Discounts for this controller don't happen often outside of big sales events like Black Friday, so now's a good time to net yourself an Xbox Elite 2 controller with this deal, and save yourself $40.99 in the process.