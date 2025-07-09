I pretended to need more time to test this Hall Effect controller because it's so good — now it's at its lowest price ever

Somewhere between unboxing it and using the GameSir Super Nova for 100 hours, I knew the gamepad was excellent. But I kept using the controller in the name of "testing" because it was so comfortable and fun to play with.

Now, the GameSir Super Nova is down to its best price ever thanks to a deal during Amazon Prime Day.

Disclaimer Amazon states that the retail price of the GameSir Super Nova is $59.99, but I don't believe that is the case. At launch, the controller cost $49.99. That being said, the 33% discount on the GameSir Super Nova drops the controller to its lowest price ever and is genuinely a good bargain.

Lowest price ever Save 20% GameSir Super Nova: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon "The GameSir Super Nova is an excellent controller, especially when considering its price. Its Hall Effect sticks and triggers are responsive and immune to stick drift. The programmable back buttons, RGB lighting, and swappable face plates help make a controller that feels like it should cost much more than $50." — Sean Endicott Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a comfortable game controller that will not develop stick drift. ❌Don't buy if: You need a game controller that works with an Xbox console. 👀See at: Amazon

The upgrade my Xbox controller couldn’t give me

When I transitioned from console gaming to PC gaming, I took my Xbox Wireless Controller with me. And while that controller is fine, it lacks some key features included in the GameSir Super Nova.

The design of the Super Nova will feel extremely familiar to anyone used to an Xbox Wireless Controller. The button layout, size, and overall shape minimize any adjustment period.

But the GameSir Super Nova has Hall Effect sticks and triggers, programmable back buttons, a built-in battery, and comes with a charging dock. I was genuinely surprised that the controller I reviewed only cost $50.

Now, that same controller is down to $39.99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for the GameSir Super Nova.

Why the GameSir Super Nova stands out in a crowded market

The GameSir Super Nova includes features I was shocked to see for such a low price. (Image credit: Future)

The GameSir Super Nova is one of the latest controllers from the company. The gamepad is compatible with Windows, iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch (the listing has been updated to mention Switch 2 compatibility).

Importantly, the GameSir Super Nova does not support Xbox, so you'll have to look elsewhere if you have an Xbox Series X|S or older Xbox console (there are several Amazon Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals on Xbox-compatible controllers).

The Hall Effect sticks and triggers of the controller stood out to me during my GameSir Super Nova review. I hate stick drift, so having a controller resistant to that issue is refreshing.

I said the following in my review of the controller:

"Hall Effect sticks and triggers, two programmable back buttons, and rubberized grips deliver a comfortable and versatile gaming experience that, quite literally, wraps around the entire controller.

The Super Nova is comfortable in hand, looks good on a desk, and is responsive when gaming. It checks a ton of boxes for a controller, and it honestly surpasses what I'd expect from a device in this price range."

The GameSir Super Nova can be connected through Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle. I preferred the latter during my testing, but both worked well.

The rubberized grips of the GameSir Super Nova make it easier to hold and prevent the controller from becoming slippery or uncomfortable due to sweat. The UK has had a heat wave recently, so I appreciated this feature even more during that temperature spike.

The controller should get around 15 hours of battery life according to GameSir, but I never drained the gamepad's batteries because of its included charging dock.

The only real issue I had with the GameSir Super Nova during my testing was the GameSir Connect software used to customize the controller. When connecting wirelessly, I had some issues with that software. After initial pairing with a wire, those issues mostly went away.

The long and short is that the GameSir Super Nova is an excellent controller made even better by its affordable price. Its Prime Day Discount makes that even more the case.

Since wrapping up my review, I've continued to use the controller regularly.