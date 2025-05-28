The Turtle Beach Atom is great for gaming on the go, but only for Android users.

If you enjoy playing Xbox games on your phone through the Cloud, then you'll want to make the experience as smooth as possible with a dedicated controller. Right now, you can grab the Turtle Beach Atom from Walmart for just $39.99, half off the normal price of $79.99! There's no telling how long it'll remain in stock, so if you want to take advantage of this discount, you'll need to act fast.

Turtle Beach Atom

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99 at Walmart "The Turtle Beach Atom mobile controller is probably the most unique-looking controller on the market yet and it's incredibly comfortable to use. The two-piece design makes for easy storage and travel and it fits most phones without needing to remove the case, making this an easy recommendation for gaming on the go." - contributor Jennifer Young.



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Perfect for: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers that enjoy using Xbox Cloud Gaming and want a more comfortable way to play. ❌Don't buy if: You don't subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 👀See at: Walmart 🔎Alternative option: $41.96 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Atom makes longer Cloud gaming sessions more comfortable

The Turtle Beach Atom clips together for easy transportation or storage. (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

The Turtle Beach Atom is specifically designed to be used with mobile devices when playing games through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. The magnetic shape and adjustable clamps mean that it easily fits the vast majority of Android phones.

The device also has a 20-hour battery, so you don't have to worry about charging it frequently and interrupting your playtime. While the Turtle Beach Atom is usually found at $79.99 USD, it's on sale for just $39.99 at Walmart. Half-off is a great deal (in fact, it's the lowest price I've seen yet) but there's no way to know how long it'll stay in stock.

Naturally, in order to access Xbox Cloud Gaming you'll need to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. From there, you can play games on mobile devices using Xbox.com/play.

In addition to first-party games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered being included in the service, Microsoft has been working to expand the roster of "Stream Your Own Game" titles, with games like Assassin's Creed Shadows, Baldur's Gate 3, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and many more.

This program allows you to buy a game and then stream it through Xbox Cloud Gaming, expanding options for exactly how you choose to play all the games you own.