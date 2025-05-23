Memorial Day deals are hitting the shelves and online stores, and most have passed me by with a 'meh', but this particular deal grabbed my attention as it's something I use pretty much every day.

NVIDIA GeForce Now has rapidly taken over as my favorite gaming service, and I much prefer it over Xbox's own cloud offerings. It turns your device, whether that be a mobile phone, laptop, or gaming handheld, into a worthy gaming PC capable of running anything and without melting your battery.

Right now, there’s a fantastic deal on the Performance Tier, GeForce Now’s mid-range plan. Normally priced at $9.99 per month or $49.99 for a 6-month subscription, you can snag it for just $29.99 — a generous 40% discount. If you’ve been on the fence about trying it out, this is the perfect time to take it for a spin.

Why Nvidia GeForce Now is my favorite gaming service

NVIDIA GeForce Now has slowly wormed its way into my regular gaming rotation. It's one of those services that you don't need, but once you have a subscription, it becomes an incredible convenience, albeit a luxury one.

I really doubted how much I would use it given that I already have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with its own cloud gaming options. However, Nvidia really blows Xbox out of the water. Whenever a game is available on GeForce Now, I almost always choose it over Xbox’s cloud service.

I first started using it with my Logitech G Cloud, possibly the most comfortable gaming handheld known to man, but unfortunately limited to cloud gaming.

When Baldur's Gate 3 first launched, I was desperate to play, but it wasn't available on Xbox, and the experience on Steam Deck left a lot to be desired (though it's since received numerous improvements).

This was the first time I took an interest in NVIDIA GeForce Now, and paired with Baldur's Gate 3's turn-based gameplay, it was a perfect setup. I completed the majority of my playthrough on the service, even turning it into my first-ever gaming review!

I’ve also played a lot of Diablo 4 through GeForce Now on the G Cloud, especially since Xbox Cloud Gaming can’t offer it due to the CMA ruling. The game’s regular updates take forever to install on my Steam Deck, so being able to jump straight into play via NVIDIA is a huge plus.

I've recently installed NVIDIA GeForce Now on my Steam Deck, which can be done easily through the web browser (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I've even taken to using NVIDIA GeForce Now on devices that are perfectly capable of running local games, like my Steam Deck and my Razer Blade 14.

In the case of the Steam Deck, you can follow some simple instructions on NVIDIA's site to install the app in Desktop mode, and when I'm at home with a solid internet connect playing games through GeForce Now saves significant battery life on my handheld.

NVIDIA has already confirmed, though, that a native Steam Deck client for GeForce Now is coming.

Recently I discovered that it also supports PC Game Pass titles, so I can also play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages, two titles that would certainly push the Deck to its limits if ran locally.

While my Razer Blade 14 is built for gaming, extended sessions can make it run hot, which isn’t ideal for its longevity. By using GeForce NOW, I can enjoy high-end gaming without putting unnecessary strain on my laptop.

I tell myself my subscription is preserving my laptop's lifespan, but maybe I'm just delusionally justifying the expense to myself, but you won't need to do that because you can get it for 40% off with this offer!

Everything you need to know about 'Performance' tier

I’ve shared my personal reasons for loving GeForce Now because I’m more about convenience than raw specs, but if it’s the hard numbers and features you’re after, here’s everything you need to know about the Performance tier included with this subscription.

The Performance tier is the renamed version of what used to be called the Priority tier.

It supports 1440p resolution and ultrawide monitors. Just be sure to update your resolution settings in the GeForce Now app to take full advantage.

The cloud rig powering this tier is roughly equivalent to an Intel i5-9600 CPU paired with an RTX 2080 or RTX 3060 GPU, although the app UI doesn’t always clearly show this.

This tier makes use of NVIDIA RTX features, which significantly enhances the visuals in supported games

You are limited to 6-hour length sessions, but there is no limit to how many sessions a user can start in a day

All in all, the Performance tier strikes a solid balance between power and affordability, especially at the discounted price of $29.99 for six months. It’s a great way to experience Nvidia GeForce Now and decide if upgrading to the more premium Ultimate tier is right for you later on.