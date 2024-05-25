Memorial Day 2024 gaming deals: Monitors, handhelds, games, laptops, desktops, Xbox, accessories, and more

Some of the best Memorial Day 2024 deals center around gaming devices, accessories, or games themselves. But just because something is on sale doesn't mean it's worth buying. I've taken some time to look through all of the big Memorial Day gaming deals going on now and have rounded up the very best options. Continue to check back as the weekend marches on, as this page will be updated regularly.

Memorial Day 2024 Gaming handheld and Xbox console deals

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1) | was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The ROG Ally is my go-to gaming device since it lets me play PC games on the couch or on-the-go. Of the options out there, it's one of the very best gaming handhelds. Right out of the box, you can access any PC gaming retailer or service since it runs Windows 11 and is basically a small gaming laptop with controllers attached.

Xbox Series S 1TB | was $349.99 now $299.99 at Dell The 1TB SSD version of the Xbox Series S strikes the perfect balance between power and affordability. The new black casing looks sleek and doesn't take up as much room as the larger Xbox Series X. Now, thanks to a sale, the Series S is an even better value than usual.

Memorial Day 2024 Xbox and PC video game deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) | was $49.99 now $34.99 at Target Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a large library of new and old games. This discount gives you three months for just $34.99 or you can go with the 1-month option for just 16.99 while the sale lasts.

✅Perfect for: People who love playing games both new and old. ❌Avoid it if: You don't see yourself playing that many games.



💰Price check: $44.99 at Amazon 🎮Additional info: List of all Xbox Game Pass games

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II [DIGITAL] (Xbox Series X|S) | was $51.39 now $38.39 at CDKeys After coming to terms with the loss of a loved one in the first game, Senua sets off on a mission of revenge against the Northmen who attacked her village. It's an extremely beautiful and haunting adventure as seen through the eyes of someone with psychosis.

Dead Space Deluxe Digital Edition [DIGITAL] (Xbox Series X|S) | was $69.99 now $9.99 at Walmart This remake of a classic horror game has you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, a spaceship engineer who must fight an overpowering infestation that boards his spacecraft. Get ready to use various weapons at your disposal to survive.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves survival horror games set in space. ❌Avoid it if: You don't particularly like shooters or scary game moments. Or, you'd prefer a physical copy of the game.



💰Price check: $24.99 at Best Buy | $48.00 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Dead Space review

Starfield: Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S) | was $69.99 now $33.95 at Amazon Take to the stars and explore various planets while trying to unravel a mystery surrounding potential alien technology. There are various NPC companions to travel with and the story progresses differently depending on certain decisions you make.

✅Perfect for: People who love the idea of exploring the vastness of space. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer exploration to be a bit more rewarding.



💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Starfield review

Minecraft with 3,500 Minecoins (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) | was $29.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy Explore a blocky, generative, open-world where you can do just about anything you can think of. Plant crops, mine materials, collect animals, fight off enemy NPCs. This purchase also comes with 3,500 Minecoins so you can buy content from the Marketplace.

✅Perfect for: People who love sandbox games where they can do just about whatever they want. ❌Avoid it if: You're more interested in linear, story-driven games.



💰Price check: $14.99 at Amazon | $14.88 at Walmart (game only) 🔍Our experience: Minecraft review

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) | was $29.99 now $8.97 at Amazon You find yourself on a mystical island filled with the Greek gods, but their powers have been reduced by the evil Titan, Typhon. You'll need to travel around this vibrant open-world, defeating enemies, solving puzzles, and unraveling mysteries to set things right.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC) | was $63.99 now $30.69 at CDKeys (Steam) Peter Parker has a lot on his plate between his romantic life, school work, photography job, and full-time role as Spider-Man. Something strange is going down at Oscorp so it's up to him to fight dangerous supervillains and keep New York safe.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC) | was $19..19 now $4.89 at CDKeys (Steam) The classic Age of Empires II has been reworked for modern play. Enjoy the same strategic multiplayer sessions from days of yore while having access to streamlined mechanics. You can go up against the computer or other players online.

Memorial Day 2024 gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Samsung is no stranger to our list of the best gaming monitors. As you likely already know, OLED screens like this curved 49-inch ultrawide from Samsung offer an amazing color gamut and excellent contrast thanks to their true black pixel capabilities. This particular display is also perfect for gaming thanks to its high 240Hz refresh rate and super-fast 0.03ms response time.

✅Perfect for: People who want an amazing visual gaming experience. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather stick with a less expensive monitor.



💰Price check: $1,199.99 at Samsung



👀 Alternative deal: $1,699.99 at Best Buy (Odyssey Neo G9)



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Samsung Odyssey G9 | was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Samsung provides some of the best curved gaming monitors on the market including this 49-inch super ultrawide Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. If offers a 1000R curve, 32:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a 5120x1440 resolution to display your gaming visuals to their best advantage.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to feel more immersed in their digital adventures. ❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer a less expensive monitor.



💰Price check: $799.99 at Samsung



👀 Alternative deal: $1,699 at Best Buy (Odyssey Neo G9)



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Alienware QD-OLED AW3424DWF | was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy We love this Alienware gaming monitor's 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel since it provides 3440x1440 resolution with gorgeous color and contrast. Plus, it offers up to a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help provide the best motion clarity while you game.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for an amazing, curved gaming monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather go with a more affordable display.



💰Price check: $799.99 at Dell 🔍Our experience: Alienware AW3423DWF review 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Memorial Day 2024 gaming laptop and gaming desktop deals

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) | was $1,449.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Although it's last year's model, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) is still a fantastic gaming laptop. This configuration comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 L GPU to handle intensive gaming. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is helpful for a large gaming library. Meanwhile, the FHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate to handle your gaming needs.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a powerful RTX 40-Series gaming laptop. ❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer a laptop with an OLED display or higher storage capacity. 🔎Our expertise: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review (newer model)



💰Price check: $1,382.00 at Amazon



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Alienware m16 R2 | was $1,849.99 now $1,549.99 at Dell I personally reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop and it blew me away with how insanely powerful it is. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync. It even handled more intensive ray tracing capabilities like it was nothing. It's the perfect high-end gaming laptop, now at a more affordable price.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an extremely powerful RTX 40-Series gaming laptop with a 240Hz QHD+ display. ❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer an entry-level or mid-range gaming laptop that costs less. 🔍Our experience: Alienware m16 R2 review 👀 Alternative deal: $1,999.99 at Alienware for m16 R1 gaming laptop

Alienware Aurora R16 | was $2,050 now $1,699.99 at Dell When it comes to pre-built gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R16 is an extremely powerful, high-end option. It offers an Intel Core i9-13900F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD. Plus, it has a cool RGB design that brings a fun vibe to any room.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a powerful pre-built rig or anyone already in the Alienware ecosystem. ❌Avoid it if: You want something a little more understated, without the RGB lighting. 👀 Alternative deal: $2,479.99 at Alienware for Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Corsair Vengeance i7500 | was $3,999.99 now $3,799.99 at Corsair Sometimes, it's nice to just find a powerful pre-built gaming PC rather than build one yourself, and that's exactly what this is. The Vengeance i7500 comes with an Intel Core i9-14900K CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU to easily handle demanding titles. The 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD are ready to handle a massive gaming library. Plus, that see-through side allows you to take in the RGB beauty as you play.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a powerful pre-built gaming PC with RGB lighting. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a less expensive gaming rig.



💰Price check: $3,899.99 at Amazon

HP Omen 40L | was $1,279.99 now $1,079.99 at Best Buy The HP's Omen 40L is a mid-range pre-built gaming desktop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. It also easily keeps up with your large game library with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a smooth gaming experience without spending too much. ❌Avoid it if: You want something more powerful.



👀 Alternative deal: $799.99 at HP (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Memorial Day 2024 gaming accessory deals

Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green | was $58.99 now $49.96 at Amazon There's no denying that the best Xbox Controllers are also the best gamepads for PC. They are ergonomically designed, offer wireless connectivity, and come in a large variety of color options. Right now, the Velocity Green Xbox Controller is at a very low price.

✅Perfect for: Any Xbox or PC gaming enthusiasts who want a reliable gamepad. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer to play with keyboard and mouse.



💰Price check: $54.99 at Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | was $349.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is listed as the best premium option on our list of the best Xbox headsets. It offers noise canceling, a multi-connection receiver, allows you to hot-swap batteries, and has excellent sound quality.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a high-end PC or Xbox gaming headset at a value price. ❌Avoid it if: You just want a basic gaming headset.



💰Price check: $319.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Razer Huntsman Mini | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Light up your gaming area with this mini Chroma RGB keyboard that comes with either Clicky or Linear switches. You can customize the colors and effects in the Razer app.

✅Perfect for: People who want a reliable keyboard with RGB lighting. ❌Avoid it if: You're more interested in a full-sized keyboard.



💰Price check: $89.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Razer Huntsman Mini review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge | was $88.00 now $39.94 at Walmart There are few better ways to show off your love of Xbox than with this replica mini fridge. As you can see, it's designed to look just like the Xbox Series X console, but can be opened to reveal a green interior. Store up to eight soda cans or other snacks for your gaming sessions.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves Xbox or simply wants a fun little mini fridge. ❌Avoid it if: You don't often consume foods and drinks that need refrigerating.



💰Price check: $67.95 at Amazon

I don't even know how many of the gaming peripherals and games I own have been bought via Memorial Day deals, Prime Day sales, and Black Friday discounts — but I know it's a lot! Honestly, these really are the best times of the year to snag some sweet tech at reduced prices.

From my own experience covering tech deals for seven years, I know that not every discount made available for Memorial Day weekend is worth your time, so I spent a few hours combing through deal pages to round up the very best options. My colleagues and I will be adding to this page as the weekend progresses so check back regularly to see the lastest deals.

When do Memorial Day deals start in 2024? Even though the official Memorial Day is on May 27, 2024, some retailers started their Memorial Day deals as soon as the last week of May rolled around. Many of these deals will continue to be live through the weekend and into the following week, but only while supplies last.