Best Memorial Day mini PC deals 2024: NUC, Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini, and more

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1) | was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

OK, here me out. It might have controllers attached to it, but the ROG Ally gaming handheld is still a Windows 11 device with a solid AMD Z1 processor that's capable of gaming. You might even say it's the smallest gaming laptop on the market. Connect a mouse and keyboard to it or plug it into a docking station and you can use it just like a regular PC.

Right now, the Z1 version is only selling for $399.99 at Best Buy while the more powerful Z1 Extreme processor version is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's still less than many computers out there.