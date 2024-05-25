Best Memorial Day mini PC deals 2024: NUC, Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini, and more
Mini PCs tend to cost less than full computers and can even be used for gaming.
Mini PCs are the perfect devices for people who want a simple computer for basic tasks, so I spent the last few hours looking up the best Memorial Day Mini PC deals of 2024. Remember, you must be safe when purchasing a mini PC, as some off-brand options might be packed with malicious programs. However, the devices on this page are from trusted brands and include devices we have tested ourselves.
- Best Memorial Day deals 2024: The best tech devices on sale right now.
- Best Memorial Day laptop deals: PC gaming, monitors, accessories, and more
Memorial Day deals: Quick links
- Amazon: Up to 25% off ASUS, HP, and more
- Best Buy: Up to $500 off featured Windows laptops
- Dell: Up to $800 off XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, Latitude, and more
- HP: Up to 65% off Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, ZBook, OMEN, and more
- Lenovo: Up to 64% off ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, IdeaPad, and more
- Microsoft: Up to $880 off Surface PCs
- Newegg: Massive savings on gaming and regular laptops
- Samsung: Up to $1,285 off Galaxy laptops
- Target: Huge discounts on all major laptop brands
- Walmart: Huge savings on laptops from Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and more
Best Memorial Day mini PC deals 2024
Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini | was $649.99 now $474.99 at Lenovo
The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini is one of our favorite options on our list of the best Mini PCs. Right now, it's not only on sale but currently on clearance at Lenovo, making it a very affordable mini PC. This configuration gives you a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H CPU with an Integrated Intel Xe Graphics GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's perfect for browsing the internet and running simple programs.
✅Perfect for: You'd like a small computer that offers plenty of ports and reliable performance.
❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer a mini PC that can handle gaming.
🔍Our experience: Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini review
💰Price check: $699.99 at Best Buy
👀 Alternative deal: $599.00 at Amazon (for 256GB SSD version)
Intel NUC 13 Pro NUC13ANH15 | was $699.99 now $.99 at Lenovo
Intel produced its own line of mini PCs known as NUCs for a little while, but now the NUC line is owned by ASUS. The NUC 13 Pro features an Intel Core i5-1340P with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 and has a very compact shape that will make it easy to set up even if you're limited on space.
✅Perfect for: Simple computing work like internet browsing and document writing.
❌Avoid it if: You specifically want a mini PC that can handle creative programs and gaming.
👀 Alternative deal: $239.00 at Amazon (for Intel NUC 11)
BEELINK SER5 PRO 5800H | was $439.00 now $359.00 at Amazon
BEELINK offers a compact mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and 500GB SSD. Take advantage of the various ports to connect accessories, ethernet, and a display to get started with your work, school, or personal user sessions.
✅Perfect for: People who want a reliable mini PC with upgradeable RAM and SSD.
❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a mini PC that can handle gaming.
🔍Our experience: Beelink SER5 PRO 8500H review
ASUS ROG Ally (Z1) | was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy
OK, here me out. It might have controllers attached to it, but the ROG Ally gaming handheld is still a Windows 11 device with a solid AMD Z1 processor that's capable of gaming. You might even say it's the smallest gaming laptop on the market. Connect a mouse and keyboard to it or plug it into a docking station and you can use it just like a regular PC.
Right now, the Z1 version is only selling for $399.99 at Best Buy while the more powerful Z1 Extreme processor version is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's still less than many computers out there.
✅Perfect for: People who want a small computing device capable of gaming.
❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer to get a traditional mini PC.
💰Price check: $699.99 at ROG ASUS (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version)
👀 Alternative deal: $399.99 at Antoline (Z1 version) | $599.99 at Best Buy (Z1 Extreme version)
🔍Our experience: ASUS ROG Ally review
🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.
HP EliteDesk 800 G3 (Refurbished) | was $439.00 now $289.99 at Best Buy
You tend to find better deals with refurbished tech, but even this option from Best Buy is discounted from its usual price making it that much more of a value buy. This mini PC is a little older and only offers a 6th Gen Intel Core i7 with an integrated Intel HD Graphics 530, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. But if you only intend to do basic browsing and workloads it can handle it.
✅Perfect for: People who want a simple mini PC for basic work and browsing.
❌Avoid it if: You want to do more graphically and computatively complex work on your mini PC.
🔍Additional info: HP EliteDesk 800 G3 announcement
🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.
Mini PC FAQ
Are mini PCs safe to use?
That depends on the Mini PC you buy. Mini PCs tend to be a lot less expensive than traditional desktop PCs or laptops, but you need to be careful when buying one. Some mini PCs from dubious companies come with malware or other malicious software preinstalled that can steal your personal info. Remember, just because a mini PC is rated highly on Amazon doesn't mean it is safe to use. For your own security, you should stick to trusted mini PC brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, BEELINK, and Dell.
From my own experience, I know you should stay away from some mini PC companies. Even if a mini PC has a really nice-looking casing and seems to be rated well on Amazon it can still harbor dangerous software that could steal your info.
Can I use a mini PC for gaming?
That depends on what kind of GPU is on the gaming PC, but there are gaming-focused Mini PCs out there. If you want to play the latest graphically-demanding games then you might be more interested in a compact game tower rather than a mini PC.
If you are interested in a compact gaming tower, you should check out my ASUS ROG G22CH (DB978) review. This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU with a powerful RTX 40-Series GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Even so, the smaller casing makes it easier to fit in limited-space areas
Is a mini PC worth buying?
That depends on how you want to use the mini PC. These tend to be less powerful devices that are good at simple daily tasks such as video calls, running basic programs, browsing the internet, and streaming shows. If that's all you want your computer to do than a mini PC could be a good fit.
What is the point of mini PCs?
A mini PC is a small and compact computer that doesn't take up a lot of space. They tend to be less powerful than standard laptops and desktops, which makes them ideal for everyday workflows. Since they tend to use less powerful components than other computers, they also tend to be less expensive. As such, mini PCs are great for people with limited space, people on a budget, or people who need a very simple PC.
Are mini PCs less powerful than laptops and desktops?
That depends on the mini PC and the laptop or desktop you're comparing it to. But yes, typically mini PCs tend to be far simpler machines than full-blown desktop or laptop computers. This helps them remain more affordable and compact.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).