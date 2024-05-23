Memorial Day deals 2024: Laptops, PC gaming, monitors, accessories and more

Memorial Day deals are already well underway, and while it's usually a great time to pick up some summer gear for your backyard, we're seeing some awesome discounts on laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, monitors, accessories, and more.

Major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg have ongoing events through Memorial Day weekend, and major PC makers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung are hosting their own events with plenty of deep savings.

We've collected a bunch of the best deals right here to help you shop as we head into the holiday weekend with the official holiday on Monday, May 27.

Best gaming deals for Memorial Day

Xbox Series S 1TB | was $350 now $300 at Dell The Xbox Series S is a great alternative to the Series X for those who want to spend less. It might not offer the same power, but it will nevertheless handle all your favorite games. Grab the 1TB version with extra storage for $50 off at Dell.

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1) | was $500 now $400 at Best Buy Both the ASUS ROG Ally models with AMD Ryzen Z1 and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme are on sale at Best Buy. You can save a flat $100 on either option, bringing the total down to $400 and $600. Not bad for one of the best gaming handhelds out there.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | was $350 now $310 at Best Buy The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of the best Xbox headsets you can buy right now if you prefer a wireless connection, a comfortable high-end design, and premium features.

✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC gamers who want a premium wireless gaming headset with DAC wireless base and long battery life. ❌Avoid it if: You can live with a more affordable headset without as many premium features.



💰Price check: $320 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless | was $180 now $130 at Best Buy Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro is another outstanding wireless headset made for a high-end gaming experience. It's comfortable, it has long battery life, and it's $50 off at Best Buy.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a high-quality wireless gaming headset with excellent battery life and sound quality. ❌Avoid it if: You need a headset that also works with Xbox consoles.



💰Price check: $130 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) | was $50 now $35 at Target Target is currently offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $35, down from the regular $50 price. You can also pick up one month for $11.89 instead of $17.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants one or three months of access to the massive selection of games available on Xbox and PC. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a Game Pass subscriber and don't plan on becoming one.



💰Price check: $45 at Amazon



AOC Agon AGM700 | was $25 now $15 at Newegg AOC's Agon AGM700 wired gaming mouse is a cost-effective way to level up your game. It has a 16,000 DPI sensor for accurate pointing, and its Omron switches should prove durable enough even for hardcore gamers.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't want to overspend on a mouse. ❌Avoid it if: You're in need of a wireless gaming mouse with advanced features.



💰Price check: $35 at Amazon



Razer Huntsman Mini | was $120 now $90 at Best Buy Razer's Huntsman Mini is a 60% wired keyboard made for gaming. It has customizable Chroma RGB lighting, Clicky or Linear switches, and it comes in Mercury or Black colors.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a more compact wired mechanical keyboard with optical switches. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a full-size board with more inputs or don't want mechanical switches.



💰Price check: $90 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Razer Huntsman Mini review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Best laptop deals for Memorial Day

Dell XPS 15 (9530) | was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Dell's XPS 15 has been refreshed into the XPS 14, but the older model remains a great option for those who don't want to try the new design. This model has an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD+ display.

✅Perfect for: Users who want a premium 15-inch Ultrabook that doesn't have the new XPS design features. ❌Avoid it if: You want a display with higher resolution than FHD+ or need a discrete GPU for gaming. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 15 (9530) review

Surface Pro 9 | was $1,100 now $800 at Best Buy The Surface Pro 11 might have been announced, but the Pro 9 is still a great 2-in-1 available at a $300 discount. This model has an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD to go with the 2.8K touch display. This deal is for the tablet alone.

Dell XPS 14 (9440) | was $2,259 now $1749 at Dell Dell's latest XPS 14 (9440) includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and an FHD+ display at 500 nits. Dell is offering $510 off.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium mobile device with a discrete GPU and futuristic design. ❌Avoid it if: You need a laptop specifically for gaming or don't need as many premium features. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 14 (9440) review



Dell XPS 16 (9640) | was $2,949 now $2,449 at Dell Dell's redesigned XPS 16 (9640) has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and an FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness. Save $500 on this high-end spec.

✅Perfect for: Any power users who need a ton of performance from a Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. ❌Avoid it if: You're more into casual computing or want a dedicated gaming laptop. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 16 (9640) review



Dell XPS 13 (9315) | was $999 now $699 at Dell Dell's XPS 13 (9315) has an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness. It's not the latest XPS 13, but it remains a premium and mobile notebook that's deeply discounted at Dell.

✅Perfect for: Those who prefer the older XPS 13 design and want a nimble laptop. ❌Avoid it if: You need something with a discrete GPU or want to try out the new XPS features.



💰Price check: $899 (refurbished) at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) | was $1,450 now $1,050 at HP HP's refreshed Spectre x360 14 for 2024 includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, integrated Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display with HDR support.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a convertible laptop with long battery life and a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touch display. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a gaming laptop or don't need as many premium features. 🔍Our experience: HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review 👀 Alternative deal: $400 off Spectre x360 16 (2024)



Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 | was $1,480 now $1,000 at Best Buy The Legion Slim 5 14 is currently $480 off at Best Buy, making it a great way to land a gaming laptop on the cheap. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 1TB SSD, and a 14.5-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a high-res OLED display and mid-range performance for their favorite games. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a PC gamer or you want something with a stronger GPU for more demanding titles.



💰Price check: $1,283 at Lenovo



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Lenovo Flex 5i 14 | was $550 now $400 at Best Buy The budget Flex 5i 14 with Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 14-inch FHD+ touch display gets even better with a $150 discount at Best Buy. It should fit right in with younger and casual users who need a quality laptop for productivity purposes.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs a quality convertible laptop for general productivity purposes. ❌Avoid it if: You need something that can handle heavy multitasking or gaming.



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) | was $1,450 now $1,050 at Best Buy The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 from 2023 remains a killer gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and an FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to enjoy their titles anywhere thanks to strong performance and a sleek design. ❌Avoid it if: You need a higher-res display or want to try the newer ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) we reviewed.



💰Price check: $1,382 at Amazon



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Acer Aspire 3 | was $600 now $380 at Best Buy The affordable Acer Aspire 3 gets even better with this $220 discount at Best Buy. It has a snappy AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD touch display, altogether great for productivity and homework.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs an affordable laptop for productivity and homework. It even has a number pad. ❌Avoid it if: You want a laptop with a discrete GPU or a higher-res display.



💰Price check: $441 at Newegg



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Alienware m16 R2 | was $1,850 now $1,550 at Dell Dell's discounted Alienware m16 R2 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync.

✅Perfect for: Gamers on the go who want a high-end experience from an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and QHD+ display at 240Hz. ❌Avoid it if: You're a more casual gamer or want to spend even less on a gaming laptop. 🔍Our experience: Alienware m16 R2 review 👀 Alternative deal: $800 off Alienware m16 R1



Best desktop deals for Memorial Day

Dell XPS Desktop (8960) | was $850 now $700 at Dell Dell's XPS Desktop (8960) is our favorite desktop computer for most people. This discounted model has an Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, integrated graphics, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Corsair Vengeance i7500 | was $4,000 now $3,800 at Corsair This monster prebuilt gaming PC has an Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The CPU is liquid cooled, and it comes in a beautiful Vengeance 4000D case with RGB lighting.

✅Perfect for: Enthusiast PC gamers who want monster performance without having to build the PC themselves. ❌Avoid it if: You don't want to game at 4K and want something a lot more affordable.



💰Price check: $3,900 at Amazon

HP Omen 40L | was $1,279 now $1,079 at Best Buy HP's Omen 40L sports an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, enough to deliver an outstanding mid-range PC gaming experience.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't want to build their own PC for a quality mid-range experience. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer to remain mobile with a laptop or don't want to deal with some proprietary parts inside.



👀 Alternative deal: $800 at HP (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

ABS Cyclone Aqua | was $1,700 now $1,180 at Newegg The ABS Cyclone Aqua pre-built gaming PC has an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. It's a stellar build that's $520 off at Newegg for a limited time.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a 1440p gaming experience without the hassle of building their own PC. ❌Avoid it if: You want to remain mobile with a great gaming laptop.



👀 Alternative deal: $850 ABS Cyclone Aqua (Core i5, RTX 4060)

HP Envy Move AiO | was $900 now $630 at HP HP's Envy Move is like a desktop mixed with a laptop, and it's perfect as a home PC. It can be carried around with a built-in handle, it has a battery with 4-5 hours of life, and the 24-inch touch display has a crisp QHD resolution.

✅Perfect for: Productivity and homework as a family home computer. ❌Avoid it if: You need performance for heavy multitasking or don't want the all-in-one design.



💰Price check: $940 at Amazon (Core i5) 🔍Our experience: HP Envy Move review

Alienware Aurora R16 | was $2,050 now $1,700 at Dell The Alienware Aurora R16 is a high-end prebuilt gaming PC with Intel Core i9-13900F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, 500W Platinum PSU, and a 120mm liquid cooler for the CPU. Save $350 right now at Dell.

✅Perfect for: High-end PC gaming for anyone who doesn't want to build their own PC. ❌Avoid it if: You love DIY upgrades and don't want to deal with proprietary internals. 👀 Alternative deal: $1,300 off Alienware Aurora R15

Ipason Gaming Desktop | was $850 now $489 at Newegg This affordable gaming desktop features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU with integrated graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It's a great PC for any kids who want to play lighter titles at 1080p.

✅Perfect for: Lighter games like Minecraft and Fortnite that don't require a discrete GPU; AMD's APU is great for casual and younger gamers. ❌Avoid it if: You need a discrete GPU for more demanding titles.

Best monitor deals for Memorial Day

Alienware QD-OLED AW3424DWF | was $900 now $800 at Best Buy This is one of our favorite gaming monitors for PC gamers, and any deal is a good deal. It has a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel with awesome color and contrast, and the 3440x1440 resolution comes with a 165Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to bask in the glory of a QD-OLED panel made for a high-end gaming experience. ❌Avoid it if: Your PC can't handle a QHD resolution or you want to spend less on a non-OLED screen.



💰Price check: $800 at Dell 🔍Our experience: Alienware AW3423DWF review



Samsung Odyssey G9 | was $1300 now $800 at Best Buy The Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch super ultrawide gaming monitor with 1000R curve, 32:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a 5120x1440 resolution that is equivalent to two QHD displays.

✅Perfect for: PC gaming enthusiasts who want an unreal super ultrawide monitor for maximum immersion. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a PC gamer or can't make use of the high-end specs with your current PC hardware.



💰Price check: $800 at Samsung



👀 Alternative deal: $800 off Odyssey Neo G9



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $1,800 now $1,200 at Best Buy Can't live without an OLED panel for incredible color and contrast? The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch super ultrawide curved gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, G-Sync, and a 5,120x1440 resolution.

✅Perfect for: PC gaming enthusiasts who want a super ultrawide monitor with OLED panel. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a PC gamer or can't make use of the high-end specs with your current PC hardware.



💰Price check: $1,200 at Samsung



👀 Alternative deal: $800 off Odyssey Neo G9



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Dell 32 Curved S3222HN | was $260 now $200 at Dell Dell's S3222HN is a great monitor for any PC users who need a 32-inch panel for extra productivity real estate. It has an FHD resolution, AMD FreeSync compatibility, 1800R curve, and a 75Hz refresh rate. It hits 99% sRGB color and uses HDMI to connect.

✅Perfect for: Any casual PC users who want a curved 32-inch monitor for general-purpose computing. ❌Avoid it if: You're a PC gamer looking for high-end specs to match your performance hardware.



💰Price check: $200 at Amazon



Gigabyte M32QC | was $350 now $250 at Newegg Gigabyte's M32QC is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with 2560x1440 resolution, smooth 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility. It has a KVM switch and USB-C connectivity, which also makes it great for office work.

✅Perfect for: PC gaming and office work thanks to a high refresh rate, KVM switch, and USB-C connectivity. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like a curved panel or don't have room on your desk for a 32-inch panel.



💰Price check: $250 at Amazon (used)



LG 35WN75CN | was $600 now $350 at Best Buy LG's 35-inch curved ultrawide monitor features a 3440x1440 resolution, LED panel, comfortable 100Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR 10 with 99% sRGB color. It's a great option for multitasking, and it can even handle some occasional gaming.

✅Perfect for: Multitaskers who want a comfortable monitor that can also handle some gaming thanks to the 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. ❌Avoid it if: You're a gaming enthusiast or don't like looking at a curved display.



💰Price check: $475 at Amazon 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.



Best PC parts and accessory deals for Memorial Day

XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 6750 XT CORE | was $400 now $300 at Amazon There aren't a lot of great GPU sales during Memorial Day weekend, so this one stands out at just $300. The RX 6750 XT is a great card for 1440p gaming with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a snappy 2,150MHz clock speed.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking to target a quality 1440p experience. ❌Avoid it if: You want to take advantage of NVIDIA's extra features or are looking for a card that can handle 4K.



💰Price check: $300 at Newegg



Intel Core i5-13600K | was $329 now $260 at Amazon The Core i5-13600K remains a top option for new PC builds and upgrades, even if you're looking to game. The newer 14th Gen wasn't a big upgrade, and right now you can get the 13th Gen chip at a huge discount.

✅Perfect for: PC builds focused on gaming on productivity. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer AMD hardware or want more power from a Core i7 or Core i9.



💰Price check: $275 at Best Buy



👀 Alternative deal: $235 Intel Core i5-13600KF 🔍Our experience: Intel Core i5-13600K review



AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | was $299 now $177 + free 1TB SSD at Newegg This AM4 chip remains a budget-friendly option for gamers, whether you're looking at 1080p or 1440p. This deal at Newegg has it down to $177 with a free 1TB SATA SSD from Team Group.

✅Perfect for: Anyone still using the AM4 socket who wants a great CPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer Intel or want to check out the newer AMD Ryzen CPUs.



💰Price check: $170 at Amazon (without free SSD)



AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | was $299 now $214 + free 512GB SSD at Newegg AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X is a great CPU for PC gaming, whether at 1080p or 1440p. It uses the new AM5 socket, and it has six cores and 12 threads. This $85 discount at Newegg includes a free 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD from Team Group.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't mind making the change to AMD's latest AM5 socket. ❌Avoid it if: You don't want to change motherboards to an AM5 socket.



💰Price check: $205 at Amazon (without free SSD)



👀 Alternative deal: $165 off Ryzen 9 7900X 🔍Our experience: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X review



Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | was $250 now $170 at Best Buy Samsung's brilliant 990 Pro is a reliable and fast M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that's perfect for enthusiasts and gamers. At $170 for a 2TB capacity, you're looking at less than $0.09 per GB.

Logitech MX Master 3S | was $100 now $87 at Best Buy Logitech's MX Master 3S is the best wireless mouse you can buy right now. It's comfortable to hold, it has long battery life, and it can connect across platforms and with multiple devices for quick switching between.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking to crush productivity with a comfortable and customizable mouse. ❌Avoid it if: You're left-handed or need a mouse for gaming.



💰Price check: $98 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Logitech MX Master 3S review



When is Memorial Day 2024? Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 27, 2024. Although we're expecting to see plenty of retailers go all-in on the actual holiday, plenty have already kicked off promotions. These sales should last through the holiday weekend, and we'll be sure to keep this list of deals updated through next week.

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day deals instead of Memorial Day deals? Amazon has stated that it's hosting an Amazon Prime Day event in July this year, which isn't that far away. For that reason, you might be considering skipping Memorial Day sales to wait for what is usually a much larger event. We can't promise anything to do with Prime Day beyond there being a lot of great deals, and whether you pick something up at a discount on Memorial Day weekend will likely come down to necessity and whether you want to take a gamble with future pricing.