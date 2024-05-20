Microsoft unveils world's first Copilot+ PC — The Surface Pro with OLED and Snapdragon X is finally here

Microsoft has today taken the wraps off a brand new Surface Pro, and the company is calling it its first Copilot+ PC. What's a Copilot+ PC, you ask? It's the next generation of AI PCs, now capable of more advanced AI experiences such as on-device live translations, enhanced Windows Studio Effects, and a new Recall feature that uses AI to remember everything you see and do on your computer, and turn that into searchable snapshots using natural language.

Surface Pro specs Display: 13-inch LCD / OLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Elite

Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect

Battery: All day

Network: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G

Colors: Black, Platinum, Blue, Dune

The new Surface Pro is the company's first to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X chips. Specifically, it's available in both Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite flavors, which deliver groundbreaking performance improvements that beat pretty much all Intel laptops on the market today. This device is also said to have true all-day battery life, something Microsoft has not been able to claim in previous Surface Pro devices.

While the device features the same design as its predecessor, Microsoft has made some important upgrades in a handful of key areas. First, the company is finally offering the Surface Pro with an OLED display, delivering much better color contrast with inky deep blacks. It's the first Surface PC in Microsoft's lineup to ship with an OLED display option.

The new Surface Pro has an OLED display. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also updating the Surface Pro Type Cover with new colors and a Copilot key, and there's a new accessibility-focused keyboard cover with a built-in battery for wireless connectivity. That's right, the Type Cover can now be used while detached from the Surface Pro itself, using Bluetooth.

New Surface Pro features powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform. (Image credit: Future)

The new Surface Pro is available for pre-order today, and is expected to start shipping next month. The device will be the first to ship with Windows 11 version 24H2, but many of the next-gen Copilot+ AI experiences won't be available until later in the year when version 24H2 is made available more broadly.