Best Memorial Day laptop deals 2024: Save on Dell, HP, Surface, Razer, Lenovo, Acer and more

Memorial Day weekend is here, and we're already seeing plenty of great deals on laptops of all shapes and sizes. Memorial Day sales are usually geared more toward backyard and summer savings, but major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and many more have great Memorial Day deals on everything from sub-$500 laptops up to premium gaming laptops and Ultrabooks.

Major PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung are also hosting their own sale events, which we've included here to ensure you're always getting the best prices on discounted laptops.

Best Copilot+ PC preorder deals

It's an exciting time to be a Windows laptop user. Microsoft's new generation of Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips is on the horizon, and in most cases, you can already preorder your preferred new AI PC.

Although they're not official Memorial Day deals, Best Buy has some tasty preorder promotions on the go right now for the new Copilot+ laptops. When you preorder as a Best Buy Plus or Total member — memberships start at about $50 a year — you'll also get a 50-inch Insignia Class F30 4K Smart TV for free. The TV normally sells for $300, so that's not a small addition.

Samsung has something similar going when you preorder its new Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop. Its trade-in program can offer up to $535 off the regular price when you hand over a valid laptop, phone, or tablet; whether you trade or not, Samsung tosses in a 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV for free.

Surface Pro 11 + Insignia Class F30 4K 50" Smart TV | was $1,300 now $1,000 at Best Buy Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is a premium 2-in-1 PC powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips. It's now available with an OLED display for those who crave deeper color and contrast. Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free 50-inch 4K smart TV with preorder.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the versatility of a PC that's as comfortable working as a notebook as it is a tablet. ❌Avoid it if: You're a PC gamer or you want something that's easier to use on your laptop.



💰Price check: From $1,000 at Microsoft (without free TV) 🔍Our experience: Hands-on with Surface Pro 11



Surface Laptop 7 + Insignia Class F30 4K 50" Smart TV | was $1,300 now $1,000 at Best Buy The new Surface Laptop 7 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips has finally received a redesign. It now has a 13.8-inch display with smaller bezels (there's still a 15-inch version) and the new larger touchpad uses haptics. Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free 50-inch 4K smart TV with preorder.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a premium Copilot+ PC that doesn't come with 2-in-1 versatility. ❌Avoid it if: You want an OLED display or plan on using your laptop for PC gaming.



💰Price check: From $1,000 at Microsoft (without free TV) 🔍Our experience: Hands-on with Surface Laptop 7



Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | Up to $535 off + free 50" Crystal UHD 4K TV at Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is available in ultrathin 14- and 16-inch sizes, each powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. You can save up to an additional $535 with Samsung's trade-in program, and you'll also get a free 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV with your purchase even if you don't trade.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an ultrathin Copilot+ PC with AMOLED display in 14- or 16-inch sizes. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a more affordable Copilot+ PC or want to use your laptop for PC gaming.



👀 Alternative deal: From $1,350 at Best Buy (with free 4K TV)

While I've highlighted above some of the standout deals on Copilot+ PCs, Best Buy has a bunch more options available that come with a free TV for My Best Buy Plus or Total members.

Best gaming laptop deals for Memorial Day

Alienware m16 R2 | was $1,850 now $1,550 at Dell Our pick for the best gaming laptop, this discounted Alienware m16 R2 model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus, and 100% sRGB color.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a high-end 1440p gaming experience on the go. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a more portable gaming laptop or want to spend less, even with the $300 discount. 🔍Our experience: Alienware m16 R2 review 👀 Alternative deal: $800 off Alienware m16 R1



Dell G16 Gaming (7630) | was $1,700 now $1,300 at Dell At $400 off, Dell's G16 Gaming approaches the mid-range market while sporting high-end hardware. Inside is an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color, and NVIDIA G-Sync.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a solid 1440p experience without overspending on additional features. ❌Avoid it if: You want a more portable gaming laptop or don't want to miss out on some premium features available in the Alienware series. 💰Price check: $1,590 at Amazon 👀 Alternative deal: $800 off Alienware m16 R1



HP OMEN 16 | was $1,570 now $1,000 at HP The AMD-powered OMEN 16 has a Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It'll handle all your favorite titles with balanced performance, and it's $570 off the regular price.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to game at 1080p on the laptop with the possibility of 1440p with an external display. ❌Avoid it if: You want a higher resolution than 1080p for the built-in display. 💰Price check: $1,299 at Amazon (RTX 4070) 👀 Alternative deal: $400 off OMEN 16 (Core i7-14700HX, RTX 4050)



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) | was $1,450 now $1,050 at Best Buy Last year's ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 remains a killer gaming laptop with plenty of high-end features. A model with Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate is $400 off at Best Buy.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a premium design and strong performance for 1080p and 1440p. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather land the newer ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) we reviewed.



💰Price check: $1,382 at Amazon



HP Victus 15 | was $880 now $580 at Best Buy HP's Victus 15 sits firmly in the budget range thanks to a $300 discount at Best Buy. It has an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Casual PC gamers who don't want to overspend on performance or features. ❌Avoid it if: You want better performance in modern titles or at higher resolutions.



💰Price check: $700 at HP



Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 | was $1,800 now $1,400 at Best Buy This $400 discount on the Legion Pro 5i 16 brings a lot of laptop for the asking price. It has an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a smooth 1440p experience and plenty of high-end features. ❌Avoid it if: You're a more casual PC gamer who can spend less, or you want something more mobile.



💰Price check: $1,235 at Lenovo (Core i7, RTX 4060) 🔍Our experience: Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Gen 8) review



Razer Blade 16 | was $3,300 now $2,600 at Best Buy The Blade 16 doesn't come cheap, but a $700 discount can help. This model has a gorgeous dual Mini-LED display that can switch between FHD+ and UHD+ resolution, as well as an Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 | was $1,500 now $1,100 at Best Buy The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 boasts a full AMD setup, including a Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, Radeon RX 7700S Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM. 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a full AMD system with QHD+ display for about $1,000. ❌Avoid it if: You want the thinnest gaming laptop more high-end features.



💰Price check: $1,100 at ASUS



ASUS ROG Strix 17 | was $1,900 now $1,600 at Best Buy The ASUS ROG Strix G713 has a monster AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a huge 17-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: A high-end gaming experience on a 17-inch built-in display. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer to game at a higher resolution than 1080p on your built-in display.



💰Price check: $1,600 at ASUS



Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 | was $1,480 now $1,000 at Best Buy The 14.5-inch Legion Slim 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The OLED display has a 2880x1800 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a portable laptop with gorgeous OLED display and strong performance. ❌Avoid it if: Those who prefer Intel CPU performance or who want a larger built-in display.



💰Price check: $1,283 at Lenovo



Best Windows laptop deals for Memorial Day

Dell XPS 14 (9440) | was $2,259 now $1,749 at Dell Dell's high-end XPS 14 (9440) is one of the best Windows laptops on the market. This discounted model includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14.5-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness and excellent color.

✅Perfect for: Users who want to test out the futuristic XPS design with impressive performance hardware. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a fan of the XPS redesign or don't need premium features that raise the price. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 14 (9440) review



Dell XPS 16 (9640) | was $2,949 now $2,449 at Dell For even more performance, the larger XPS 16 (9640) is also enjoying a big discount at Dell. Save $500 on a model with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16.3-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: Power users who need a powerful Ultrabook with a discrete RTX laptop GPU. ❌Avoid it if: You need a more portable form factor or you're not interested in the latest XPS redesign. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 16 (9640) review



Dell XPS 13 (9315) | was $999 now $699 at Dell The XPS 13 (9315) is great for anyone who prefers the older XPS design before a seamless touchpad and lattice-free keyboard. This model has an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a premium laptop with a thin and sleek design. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer the new XPS look or you want newer performance hardware.



💰Price check: $899 (refurbished) at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (9530) | was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Dell's XPS 15 isn't going to be around forever now that it's been replaced by the XPS 14, and anyone who wants to land one can do so at a discount. This model has an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: Fans of the older XPS design and anyone who wants a premium 15-inch Ultrabook with strong performance. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer the newer XPS look or you want a discrete GPU. 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 15 (9530) review

Surface Pro 9 | was $1,100 now $800 at Best Buy The Surface Pro 9 remains a great 2-in-1 laptop even though the new ARM-based Pro 11 has been announced. This model has an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13-inch touch display with 2.8K resolution and inking support.

Acer Swift Go 14 OLED | was $1,000 now $800 at Amazon Landing a laptop with an OLED display for $800 is pretty tempting, and Acer's Swift Go delivers thanks to a $200 discount. The slim laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch OLED screen with a crisp 2.8K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Any college student or productivity master who wants an OLED display with awesome color and contrast. ❌Avoid it if: You want a gaming laptop with a discrete GPU.



💰Price check: $1,000 at Acer

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra | was $2,685 now $2,000 at Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Ultra is an impressive 16-inch Ultrabook, and right now you can save $685 as well as up to $600 more with a valid trade-in at Samsung. Part of the deal also includes a 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD for $100. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch AMOLED display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Anyone looking to land a stellar alternative to the XPS 16 or MacBook Pro 16. ❌Avoid it if: You want a dedicated gaming machine or can't spend thousands even with a discount.



💰Price check: $1,900 at Best Buy (no T7 SSD promo) 🔍Our experience: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra review

Acer Aspire 5 | was $700 now $510 at Newegg The wallet-friendly Acer Aspire 5 (A515) comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch IPS display with FHD resolution.

✅Perfect for: Casual computing, homework, and productivity without overspending. ❌Avoid it if: You want something with high-end features or a display with taller 16:10 aspect ratio.



💰Price check: $510 at Walmart 👀 Alternative deal: $600 Acer Aspire 5 (Core 7)

Lenovo Flex 5i 14 | was $550 now $350 at Best Buy Convertible laptops actually worth buying don't get cheaper than this. The Flex 5i 14 is now down to $350, and it's a great option for casual and younger users. It has an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD touch display.

✅Perfect for: Casual and young users who want the versatility of a convertible design. ❌Avoid it if: You need a more powerful CPU for heavier multitasking.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) | was $1,450 now $1,050 at HP HP's Spectre x360 14 is an outstanding convertible PC that's currently 27% off. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch OLED touch display with 2.8K resolution, HDR, and 500 nits brightness.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a premium 14-inch convertible with strong performance and a 2.8K OLED touch display with inking support. ❌Avoid it if: You don't find the need for a convertible design or you need a discrete GPU for gaming. 🔍Our experience: HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review 👀 Alternative deal: $400 off Spectre x360 16 (2024)



Acer Aspire 3 | was $600 now $380 at Best Buy Acer's Aspire 3 is an affordable 15-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It's not the most premium PC out there, but at this price, it's great for younger students and general productivity around the house.

✅Perfect for: Snappy AMD performance on the cheap. ❌Avoid it if: You want a display with a taller aspect ratio or more premium features.



💰Price check: $441 at Newegg



When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day is officially Monday, May 27, 2024. We're expecting more retailers to begin promotions through the weekend and Monday, but plenty have already kicked off the deals. We will keep this list of great Memorial Day laptop deals updated to ensure you're always looking at the best prices on the best Windows laptops.

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day deals instead of Memorial Day deals?

We know that Amazon has another Prime Day event planned for July 2024, though we don't yet know the exact dates. In any case, Prime Day is always a great time to save big on laptops, and you might be tempted to wait for bigger sales. Whether you buy a new laptop on Memorial Day really comes down to whether or not you can wait and whether you want to gamble on prices being the same or better in July.

How can you tell what's a good Memorial Day deal?

Major sales events always come with pricing tricks and obfuscation, with many retailers raising prices just before an event to make deals look better than they are. You can always verify Amazon pricing history with a tool like CamelCamelCamel, and for other retailers, we've provided price checks and alternative deals where possible to help you get the best discount.