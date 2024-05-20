Microsoft's new Surface Laptop FINALLY has a refreshed design, haptic touchpad, and the brand-new Snapdragon X chip

Microsoft has finally unveiled its latest generation Surface Laptop, built from the ground up with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X chips and shipping as one of the first Copilot+ PCs on the market. It's the first Surface Laptop ever to feature an updated design, with thinner display bezels, a haptic touchpad, and other quality of life improvements.

Surface Laptop 6 specs Display: 13.8-inch / 15-inch IPS

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Elite

RAM: 16GB, 32GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD

Network: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Colors: Platinum, Blue, Black, Dune

The new Copilot+ PCs initiative is the next stage of the "AI PC" that Microsoft has been pushing for a number of months. Copilot+ PCs are capable of several next-gen AI experiences that are exclusive to these PCs, including a new Windows Recall feature that can remember everything you see and do on your PC, real-time language translations, and advanced Windows Studio Effects. You can learn more about these new AI experiences in our in-depth write-up.

The new Surface Laptop is the first in its line to ship with Arm chips on the inside. Specifically, it's available with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite system on a chip, which deliver incredible performance and true all day battery life. In fact, this laptop is more powerful than the Surface Laptop 6 for business, which ships with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors.

The new Surface Laptop is super thin. (Image credit: Microsoft)

We're also finally getting a refreshed design, something the Surface Laptop has been in dire need of for about three generations now. This new generation has thinner bezels with rounded display corners, as well as an updated keyboard deck with a larger haptic touchpad, built by Sensel. The laptop also has a revised selection of ports that includes one USB-A, two USB-C, an audio jack, and Surface Connect.

The Surface Laptop is available in four colors. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The device is still available in two sizes, those being 13- and 15-inch screen sizes. However, the 13-inch model has a slightly larger display compared to the Surface Laptop 5, going from a 13.5-inch panel to 13.8-inches, made possible thanks to that thinning of the bezels. The 15-inch model remains at 15-inches.

I think I'm in love. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says the new Surface Laptop will be available for pre-order today, and is expected to start shipping sometime next month. The device will ship with Windows 11 version 24H2 preloaded, but many of the Copilot+ AI features won't be available until later this year when 24H2 begins rolling out more broadly.