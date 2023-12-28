Surface Laptop 6: Specs, Arm, new features, updated design, and everything we know so far

The upcoming next-generation Surface Laptop 6 is expected to be one of Microsoft's first true next-gen AI PCs, available with Intel, and for the first time ever, Arm chips. Rumors and leaks have given us a good idea about what the Surface Laptop 6 will have, so we've rounded up everything we know so far into one convenient location.

Much of the info we have about the Surface laptop 6 comes from my own sources, but I've also done my best to include info from other reputable sources as to have the absolute best idea about what this next Surface Laptop is going to be like. I'll continue to update this post whenever new information comes to light.

Surface Laptop 6: Price & Availability

(Image credit: Future)

Surface Laptop 6 is expected to be available in all the same regions as the Surface Laptop 5, and is likely to follow a similar pricing structure too. According to my sources, the next Surface Laptop is expected to be announced sometime in the spring, with availability expected by mid year.

I'm told that Microsoft wants to market the Surface Laptop 6 as one of its first true "next-gen" AI PCs, thanks to the inclusion of Intel 14th-Gen and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series chips. The Laptop 6 will also be purpose-built for the next version of Windows, codenamed Hudson Valley.

Surface Laptop 6: Specifications

(Image credit: Future)

My sources say that Surface Lapto 6 will be available with both Intel 14th-Gen chips and Qualcomm X Series processors, which will be a first for the Surface Laptop line, which has previously only been available in either Intel or AMD flavors. I'm told the inclusion of Arm on Surface Laptop 6 will allow it to compete head-to-head with the MacBook Air, rivalling its battery life, performance, and security.

I believe the Surface Laptop 6 will be available in similar configurations to the Surface Laptop 5, including 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. I understand that Microsoft is also internally testing a 64GB variant too, but it's unclear if this will ship publicly.

In regards to the display, I'm told Surface Laptop 6 will ship in two screen sizes, 13.8-inch and 15-inch variants. The 13.8-inch model is up from 13.5-inch on the Surface Laptop 5, thanks to the thinner bezels I'm told this next Surface Laptop is rocking.

I also hear the Surface Laptop 6 will have an updated selection of ports, including two USB-C and one USB-A, along with the Surface Connect magnetic charging port.

Surface Laptop 6: Design & Features

(Image credit: Future)

My sources say Surface Laptop 6 will feature the first design refresh that the Surface Laptop line has ever seen. I'm told the device will feature thinner bezels with rounded display corners, an updated keyboard with a dedicated Windows Copilot button, and a new haptic trackpad too.

The thinner bezels means the smaller Surface Laptop will actually have a slightly bigger 13.8-inch display, whereas the 15-inch model will remain at 15-inches, meaning that device will have a slightly smaller footprint compared to the Surface Laptop 5 15-inch.

Ports wise, I hear the two USB-C and one USB-A ports will be located on the left, with the magnetic Surface Connect charging port maintaining its position on the right. I've also heard whispers that the Surface Laptop 6 will drop the Alcantara keyboard deck from the smaller platinum model.