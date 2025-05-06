Microsoft just unveiled two new Surface devices. The Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch start at $799.99 and $899.99, respectively, and you can preorder them now.

Shipping for the new Surface hardware is expected to begin on May 20, 2025, so you'll have to wait a few weeks to get your new PC.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch: $899.99 at microsoft.com This PC is the lightest Surface Laptop ever and boasts the longest battery benchmark of any Surface device. It's also the spiritual successor to the Surface Laptop Go. The PC features a compact design and specs that help make it more affordable. While you have some tradeoffs, like a 60Hz display and a non-haptic trackpad, the starting price of the Surface Laptop 13-inch is lower. 👉 See at: Microsoft

New Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

Both new Surface devices are smaller siblings of preexisting hardware. They also both run on a Snapdragon X Plus processor and are Copilot+ PCs.

The Surface Pro 12-inch is more compact and exceptionally thin thanks to its fanless design.

The uniform bezels of the Surface Pro 12-inch and other design elements make the tablet portion of the device look modern. I'd also say at first glance the Surface Pro 12-inch looks more like an iPad competitor due to the resemblance.

The Surface Pro keyboard for the Surface Pro 12-inch is quite different from what we've seen from the Surface Pro family lately. The smaller keyboard does not raise and attach to the lower bezel of the Surface Pro, which I imagine was done to ensure uniform bezels.

Windows Hello face unlock support means the Surface Pro 12-inch means you can use biometrics whether handling the device as a standalone tablet or with a keyboard attached.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is more compact than the Surface Laptop 7. It also has some noticeable specs that allow the starting price to be lower.

The rounded design of the smaller Surface Laptop is more akin to a MacBook Air and should feel good in the hand. Unlike the Surface Pro 12-inch, the Surface Laptop 13-inch has a fan for active cooling.

Microsoft also states the Surface Laptop 13-inch gets up to 23 hours of video playback, which makes it the longest lasting Surface ever. Of course, real-world battery usage will depend on workload.

I'll be curious to see if the design choices seen in the two new Surfaces make their way to the rest of the lineup. For example, neither of the latest PCs have a Surface Connect port.