Early Prime Day PC build deals are live — Major savings on NVIDIA RTX GPUs, AMD Ryzen CPUs, fast storage, and more

Amazon is gearing up to host its biggest Prime Day in history, now covering a full four days from July 8 until July 11. We're about a week away from the official kickoff, but there are already countless deals available that are too good not to mention.
If you're interested in upgrading your desktop PC on the cheap, I have good news: graphics cards, processors, storage drives, and more are on sale.
It's not just all about Amazon, either. Some of the biggest discounts I've spotted so far come from competing retailers like Newegg and Best Buy, so fear not that I'm missing something big just because it's on sale elsewhere.
I'll keep this roundup up-to-date as we approach Prime Day proper to ensure you're still getting the best early deals on PC build hardware.
🔥 Best early Prime Day PC build deal so far 🔥
"Intel made good use of the drawing table and returns with something truly special. The Core i9-12900K is a leap in the right direction for those seeking a powerful, yet efficient desktop processor."
✅ Great for: Gaming and productivity with 16 cores. It's a few years old, but it's still a potent CPU.
❌ Avoid if: You prefer one of Intel's newer chips, or you'd like to grab an AMD X3D CPU.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $303.26 at Amazon
Best early Prime Day GPU deals
🔥 Includes a $30 Newegg gift card
✅ Great for: Strong 1080p gaming and respectable 1440p performance with AMD's latest FSR tech.
❌ Avoid if: You want more than 8GB of VRAM or you prefer NVIDIA's DLSS 4.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $299.99 at Amazon
✅ Great for: 1080p gaming with occasional jumps up to 1440p.
❌ Avoid if: You want one of AMD or NVIDIA's latest GPUs with all of the newest performance upgrades.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $289.99 at Newegg
✅ Great for: 1080p systems with less space for a three-fan card. Offers DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen advancements for the best NVIDIA experience.
❌ Avoid if: You primarily game at 1440p or 4K and want to make your games look as good as possible.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $299.99 at B&H
✅ Great for: 1440p PC gaming with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen features.
❌ Avoid if: You can find a good deal on a 16GB version, which will better handle 1440p resolutions going forward.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Alternate deal: MSI Gaming RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) Gaming OC for $419.99 at Amazon
🔥Includes a $150 Newegg gift card
✅ Great for: PC gamers looking to target a strong 1440p experience with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen enhancements.
❌ Avoid if: You don't have a lot of space inside your PC case or you'd rather spend more on a card for 1440p/4K.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $699.99 at Best Buy
✅ Great for: 1440p gaming with the latest DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen enhancements from NVIDIA.
❌ Avoid if: You want to bump your resolution up to 4K most of the time or you want a GPU with more than 12GB of VRAM.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $649.99 at Amazon
✅ Great for: 1440p and 4K gaming thanks to DLSS 4, Multi Frame Gen, and 16GB of VRAM.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather buy a card more suited to 1080p or you prefer AMD Radeon hardware.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $899.99 at Amazon
✅ Great for: 1440p and 4K gaming, with plenty of VRAM to hold strong for the next few years.
❌ Avoid if: You don't have a lot of space in your PC or if you'd rather buy a GPU more suited to 1080p.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $999.99 at Amazon (Used)
👀 Alternate deal: ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 5070 for $739.99 at Newegg (includes $190 Newegg gift card)
✅ Great for: 4K gaming at an excellent price, complete with the latest FSR technologies. 16GB of VRAM is great for future proofing.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather go with an NVIDIA GPU or you don't need the power to run your games at 4K.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $779 at Amazon
Best early Prime Day CPU deals
✅ Great for: PC gaming and productivity work on the LGA 1700 socket.
❌ Avoid if: You prefer one of Intel's newer chips or you'd like to invest in an AMD X3D chip specifically for gaming.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $219.97 at Amazon
"Coming out on top in synthetic benchmark results puts the Core Ultra 9 285K at the top of the productivity pile, but the gaming situation hasn't changed much from the previous-gen Core i9-14900K, and that's by design."
✅ Great for: Ultra-efficient and powerful productivity in a system with the LGA1851 socket.
❌ Avoid if: You want to get the most gaming performance possible out of your CPU.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $559.99 at Amazon
"The AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors offer excellent value and performance per watt, but the Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X take all this to a whole different level. These are the best consumer processors out there."
✅ Great for: PC gamers and creators working with an AM5 motherboard.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather spend more and land an X3D chip made specifically for gaming.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $549 at Newegg
"AMD's Zen 4 architecture promised considerable uplifts in performance and the company has delivered with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. This processor is a fantastic upgrade for those on older AMD hardware, though it does require a new AM5 motherboard."
✅ Great for: PC gaming builds that are using the AM5 socket.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather spend more on an AMD X3D gaming CPU.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $245.99 at Newegg
✅ Great for: XX.
❌ Avoid if: XX
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $176.99 at Newegg
"The integrated Radeon 780M graphics are far beyond just a crutch for when your graphics card breaks down; they're a viable option for playing modern titles at around 60 FPS if you can stomach lowering the visual settings."
✅ Great for: Anyone who wants to build a budget gaming PC that doesn't require a separate GPU.
❌ Avoid if: You have a dedicated GPU to use rather than the integrated desktop graphics.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $329 at B&H
Best early Prime Day PC storage & RAM deals
✅ Great for: Desktop gaming PCs that can handle DDR5 RAM. Works with Intel XMP and AMD EXPO.
❌ Avoid if: You want something faster than DDR5-6000 or need more than two 16GB sticks.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $76.99 at Best Buy
👀 Alternate deal: Crucial Pro 2x32GB DDR5-6400 for $145.99 at Amazon
"The SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 SSD comes out ahead of other SSDs we've tested in almost every benchmark. It's competitively priced, it has an excellent TBW rating, and it's available in three capacities. It's an easy recommendation if you want an upgrade for gaming or for productivity."
✅ Great for: Durable 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with a five-year warranty and speeds up to 7,150MB/s.
❌ Avoid if: You're holding out to upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 drive.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
✅ Great for: Anyone who needs 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage for their gaming or work PC.
❌ Avoid if: You need transfer speeds beyond 5,000MB/s.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $97.97 at Amazon
🔥 Use promo code "JSET3Z237" at checkout for the full discount.
✅ Great for: Bulk storage in a reliable Seagate package.
❌ Avoid if: You can't live without SSD speeds.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
💰 Price check: $399.99 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions
The original Amazon Prime Day kicked off on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to massive proportions. This year's event runs officially for four days, but the deals have already started.
Have some questions about the upcoming summer sales event? Here are some answers to common Prime Day questions.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon's Prime Day was originally just one day long, but it soon grew to two days. For 2025, it has once again doubled from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.
It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.
Which countries are taking part in Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 arrives on July 8 in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Other participating countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership?
If you're shopping at Amazon during Prime Day 2025, you will certainly want a Prime membership in order to take full advantage of all of the best deals.
Not already a member? You can quickly sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (taxes not included).
Keep in mind that Amazon offers a 30-day trial of its Prime membership program, which is an ideal way to cash in on big savings without having to make as big of a commitment.
Prime members receive perks beyond discount prices, like fast and free shipping, video and music streaming access, games and streaming perks, grocery discounts, and more.
👉 Amazon Prime memberships explained: Benefits, costs, exclusive deals, and other FAQs
Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?
Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.
For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.
Best Buy is currently hosting a "Member Deals Days" event to which Best Buy Plus and Total members can take advantage.
As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
