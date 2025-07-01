Early Prime Day PC build deals are live — Major savings on NVIDIA RTX GPUs, AMD Ryzen CPUs, fast storage, and more

Deals on PC hardware are live, and I rounded up the best right here.

Amazon is gearing up to host its biggest Prime Day in history, now covering a full four days from July 8 until July 11. We're about a week away from the official kickoff, but there are already countless deals available that are too good not to mention.

If you're interested in upgrading your desktop PC on the cheap, I have good news: graphics cards, processors, storage drives, and more are on sale.

It's not just all about Amazon, either. Some of the biggest discounts I've spotted so far come from competing retailers like Newegg and Best Buy, so fear not that I'm missing something big just because it's on sale elsewhere.

I'll keep this roundup up-to-date as we approach Prime Day proper to ensure you're still getting the best early deals on PC build hardware.

🔥 Best early Prime Day PC build deal so far 🔥

Best early Prime Day GPU deals

Best early Prime Day CPU deals

Best early Prime Day PC storage & RAM deals

2TB SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB: at Newegg "The SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 SSD comes out ahead of other SSDs we've tested in almost every benchmark. It's competitively priced, it has an excellent TBW rating, and it's available in three capacities. It's an easy recommendation if you want an upgrade for gaming or for productivity." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅ Great for: Durable 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with a five-year warranty and speeds up to 7,150MB/s. ❌ Avoid if: You're holding out to upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 drive. 👉 See at: Newegg.com

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

The original Amazon Prime Day kicked off on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to massive proportions. This year's event runs officially for four days, but the deals have already started.

Have some questions about the upcoming summer sales event? Here are some answers to common Prime Day questions.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon's Prime Day was originally just one day long, but it soon grew to two days. For 2025, it has once again doubled from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.

It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.

Which countries are taking part in Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 arrives on July 8 in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Other participating countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership?

If you're shopping at Amazon during Prime Day 2025, you will certainly want a Prime membership in order to take full advantage of all of the best deals.

Not already a member? You can quickly sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (taxes not included).

Keep in mind that Amazon offers a 30-day trial of its Prime membership program, which is an ideal way to cash in on big savings without having to make as big of a commitment.

Prime members receive perks beyond discount prices, like fast and free shipping, video and music streaming access, games and streaming perks, grocery discounts, and more.

👉 Amazon Prime memberships explained: Benefits, costs, exclusive deals, and other FAQs

Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?

Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.

For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.

Best Buy is currently hosting a "Member Deals Days" event to which Best Buy Plus and Total members can take advantage.

As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.