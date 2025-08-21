Among the many Gamescom 2025 announcements going on this week, one piece of news was shared on August 20, 2025, by Square Enix that is sure to please strategy-RPG fans.

After three years of being locked behind PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has finally ported the 2022 hit strategy RPG, Triangle Strategy, onto Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as a shadow-drop release.

If you're unfamiliar with this game, here's what you need to know about Triangle Strategy and why it should be on your radar if you're a fan of Strategy-RPGs.

Triangle Strategy is a turn-based Strategy-RPG released in 2022, inspired by classic titles of the genre like the original Final Fantasy Tactics, Fire Emblem, and Tactics Ogre, to name a few.

It features gorgeous HD-2D visuals popularized by Octopath Traveler and the Live a Live Remake, advanced combat mechanics, and an epic story that is shaped by the player's decisions.

The land of Norzelia is teetering on the edge of war and only you can stop it from escalating further. (Image credit: Square Enix)

The story is set in Norzelia, a continent on the brink of war between the rivaling nations of the Holy State of Hyzante, the Grand Duchy of Aesfrost, and the Kingdom of Glenbrook.

The game's story has you play the role of Serenoa Wolffort, the heir of one of Glenbrook's noble houses, House Wolffort.

As the conflict between the nations begins to boil, Serenoa sets off on a journey to find allies to aid him on his quest to stop the impending and save Norzelia from the horrors of war.

Decide the fate of your party through the Scales of Conviction. (Image credit: Square Enix)

What's unique about Triangle Strategy's story is that its direction can be shaped by the player by selecting moral choices and choosing certain actions through a unique Voting system.

These decisions also change your character's Conviction alignment between Utility, Morality, and Liberty. Depending on your Conviction, you can unlock multiple new story routes, endings, and even secret units to join your army.

Be warned that certain choices may cause specific party members to disagree with your actions, and may even invite a tragic fate upon them.

Position your army so they can in range to use their powerful spells and abilities. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Making story decisions won't be the only hard choice you will make in Triangle Strategy, as you will frequently be forced to battle enemies in tactical, turn-based battles.

In Triangle Strategy, battles are waged on grid-based maps where you will need to carefully position your party and utilize their abilities to destroy the opposition.

To succeed, you will need to take advantage of the terrain, have your party form unique battle formations to activate powerful passive abilities, and flank the enemy so your team can perform combo attacks to wipe them out.

Each unit for your army has powerful abilities and weapons to discover. (Image credit: Square Enix)

In between battles, you can rest up in Encampments to converse with your allies, shop for supplies and gear, improve your team's stats, and practice strategies in Mental Mock Battles before taking on real opponents.

This hit HD-2D Strategy-RPG will be sure to wet players' appetites as they wait for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Players can use elevated height or even environmental objects to gain an advantage over enemies. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix once again continues to fulfill its promise of bringing more JRPGs to multiple platforms by bringing this critically acclaimed title to Xbox, and I'm happy it's doing so.

I personally have never played Triangle Strategy before, but after watching this trailer, I'm really inclined to check it out now.

The turn-based combat looks intense and creative, the story looks intriguing, and the retro-inspired pixel-art graphics are a beautiful sight to behold now that they've been upgraded with 4K resolution support and improved framerates granted by next-gen consoles.

As a fan of Strategy-RPGs like Persona 5 Tactica, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and the Disgaea series, I can't wait to try out Triangle Strategy.

I know it will certainly be a good time to kill until the long-awaited remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics arrives on Xbox, as Triangle Strategy's combat and war story was largely inspired by the original PlayStation One version of that upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title.

So, it will serve as a good appetizer to wet my Strategy-RPG palate before Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the HD remaster of one of the most iconic Final Fantasy games of all time, arrives on September 30, 2025, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.