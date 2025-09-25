Rejoice Xbox JRPG and Monster Hunter fans, for Capcom has finally answered our prayers by announcing during Tokyo Game Show 2025 that it is bringing the entire Monster Hunter Stories franchise to Xbox platforms.

That's right. On November 14, 2025, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, will be ported to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Monster Hunter Stories Series – Broadcast Trailer | Tokyo Game Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

For those unaware, the Monster Hunter Stories series is a spin-off series of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise, where you befriend monsters and ride them into battle as opposed to hunting every one of them down.

You explore the world to find undiscovered mysteries, save the land from evil threats, fight giant monsters in turn-based battles, and tame monsters so they become friendly Monsties that will aid you in battle.

Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 are regarded by many Monster Hunter fans (myself included) as some of the most underrated in the Monster Hunter series and beloved for their charming anime-aesthetics, giant bestiaries of Monsties to collect, and fun, in-depth combat systems.

I myself have reviewed the PC ports of Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and regard them as some of the best Pokemon-like titles you can play on PC for their clever twists on the creature-collector genre, while expertly incorporating mechanics from the mainline Monster Hunter series.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - Release Date Trailer | TGS 2025 Extended Cut - YouTube Watch On

Now, Xbox fans will finally get a chance to experience these games for themselves when Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 drop on November 14, 2025.

It's good timing, too, as these two titles will help Xbox newcomers familiarize themselves with Monster Hunter Stories' gameplay structure in preparation for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026.

This new upcoming entry in Monster Hunter Stories is a darker take on the series, featuring a dramatic story with themes of war and sacrifice, and taking on monsters driven mad by a mysterious disease known as Crystal Encroachment

It will also be the biggest entry in the series to date with a gigantic world to explore, new weapons and mechanics to master in battle, tons of new Monsties to tame, and new monsters to face in battle like Magnamalo from Monster Hunter Rise and Rey Dau from Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter fans have a lot to look forward between 2025 and 2026

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 3: Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - YouTube Watch On

Capcom is on fire with these recent Monster Hunter announcements and practically stole the show for this year's Tokyo Game Show.

Not only is Monster Hunter Wilds about to have an absolute insane crossover with Final Fantasy XIV, but we're also getting the entire Monster Hunter Stories franchise on Xbox.

I was personally worried about Monster Hunter for a while after Monster Hunter Wilds disappointed me at launch, in contrast to my colleague, Jez Corden's more positive review of the game.

However, Capcom is starting to turn things around to get me excited to play Monster Hunter, especially Monster Hunter Stories, as I love those games and enjoy them way more than Pokémon these days.

I can't wait to replay Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 again on Xbox this November and get my hands on Monster Hunter Stories 3 when it drops on March 13, 2026.

But before then, I got a giant robot to hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds when its 3rd Title Update drops on September 29, 2025.