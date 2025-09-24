Help Alpha and Omega destroy the Omega Planetes in Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update.

During its pre-Tokyo Game Show 2025 program, Capcom hosted a presentation for Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update, which is confirmed to launch on September 29, 2025.

In this presentation, we were given an in-depth look at the game's upcoming collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV, in which players will be tasked to hunt Omega Planetes, a monster inspired by one of Final Fantasy's most infamous superbosses.

It turns out this Title Update 3 will be even crazier than we initially thought from its Gamescom trailer.

This is because the update will give the players the power to assume the Dark Knight and Pictmancer Jobs from Final Fantasy XIV, a new Arch-Tempered version of Nu Udra to fight, a ton of cosmetics to collect from fighting Omega Planetes, Event Quests, DLC, and more.

Here's a round-up of all the news on Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update.

Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update will add a new quest where players get to meet Alpha and Omega, a couple of characters traveling from Final Fantasy XIV.

They need your help to stop Omega Planetes from invading your world and blowing it to space dust.

Omega Planetes will be one of the toughest battles in the game yet, as it will blast players with a barrage of lasers, missiles, and rocket fists to reduce them to smithereens.

If players manage to defeat this mechanical marauder, they'll be rewarded with materials to craft special equipment lifted directly from Final Fantasy XIV.

Unleash your inner darkness to hunt the monsters of the Forbidden Lands (Image credit: Capcom)

One of the things this special equipment includes is the Bale Armor, a Dark Knight gear set from Final Fantasy XIV's Shadowbringers expansion.

This armor possesses the "Soul of the Dark Knight", a set-bonus armor skill that lets players activate "The Blackest Night" ability, which consumes a portion of the player's health to form a shield and then counterattack if an enemy hits it.

There will also be a new Great Sword to go with the Bale Armor called Shadowbringer, which possesses a mysterious, passive weapon skill that boosts your attacks.

Wield the powers of the Pictomancer Job in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image credit: Capcom)

Another piece of special equipment you can forge from Omega Planetes materials is the Soul of the Pictomancer. This item lets you wield the powers of the Pictomancer Job introduced in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

With magical paint and brush, you can conjure works of art to come to life and attack your enemies with a flurry of magical mayhem.

The Soul of the Pictomancer and Bale Armor's "The Blackest Night" abilities can be activated as an item in your item hotbar or through custom radial menu shortcuts, much like Akuma's abilities from Monster Hunter Wilds' Street Fighter VI crossover update.

You can replace your Palico with a baby Morbol, one of Final Fantasy's most trauma-inducing monsters, as a hunting buddy. (Image credit: Capcom)

The rest of the rewards for taking part in the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration include a cosmetic costume for the Seikret that transforms it into a chocobo, an armor that transforms a Palico into a Morbol, and various pendants, gestures, hunter profile backgrounds, and hunter profile poses.

The rest of the presentation then discusses other content that will be available in the 3rd Title update, which is as follows:

Arch-Tempered Nu Udra

New DLC gestures.

Cosmetic DLC Pack 3 which will include new cosmetics, quest completion animations, music, Pop-up tent items, and more.

New Event quests and Challenge quests.

A new autumn event called Dreamspell.

The dreaded, fossil fuel Elder Dragon, Gogmazios will return in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image credit: Capcom)

The presentation then capped with a teaser for Monster Hunter Wilds' 4th Title Update, which will arrive in December 2025.

This teaser reveals that the next monster players will face is Gogmazios, the final boss of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

This gargantuan Elder Dragon is regarded as one of the toughest bosses in the entire franchise for its unholy strength, producing endless amounts of oil to trap players in, and firing laser beams that can kill players in one shot, even with endgame gear.

In addition to Gogmazios, the 4th Title Update will have various gameplay improvements, expanded Endgame content, and a winter-themed seasonal event.

Congratulations, Capcom, you've gotten me to care about Monster Hunter Wilds again

~A drifting tender, come ride heroes ride!~ (Image credit: Capcom)

I never thought I'd say this, especially after ranting about Monster Hunter Wilds' lackluster difficulty at launch, but I'm beyond excited to play Monster Hunter Wilds again after seeing this update's full details.

Omega Planetes looks really cool and faithful to the Omega boss fight in Final Fantasy XIV. I also think the new gear looks insane, and seeing Gogmazios finally make a comeback to the mainline series after so many years is a pure delight to see.

I can't wait to join the hunt again and reduce Omega Planetes to scrap when Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update launches on September 29, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

