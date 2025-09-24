Monster Hunters Wilds Tokyo Game Show news round-up — The Final Fantasy XIV collab is bringing the Dark Knight and Pictomancer Jobs, and Title Update 4 is adding one of the most feared monsters in all Monster Hunter
Capcom has gone absolutely in for Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update with Omega Planetes, Final Fantasy XIV Job abilities, and Gogmazios making its grand return in Title Update 4.
During its pre-Tokyo Game Show 2025 program, Capcom hosted a presentation for Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update, which is confirmed to launch on September 29, 2025.
In this presentation, we were given an in-depth look at the game's upcoming collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV, in which players will be tasked to hunt Omega Planetes, a monster inspired by one of Final Fantasy's most infamous superbosses.
It turns out this Title Update 3 will be even crazier than we initially thought from its Gamescom trailer.
This is because the update will give the players the power to assume the Dark Knight and Pictmancer Jobs from Final Fantasy XIV, a new Arch-Tempered version of Nu Udra to fight, a ton of cosmetics to collect from fighting Omega Planetes, Event Quests, DLC, and more.
Here's a round-up of all the news on Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update.
Everything coming in Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd title update
Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update will add a new quest where players get to meet Alpha and Omega, a couple of characters traveling from Final Fantasy XIV.
They need your help to stop Omega Planetes from invading your world and blowing it to space dust.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Omega Planetes will be one of the toughest battles in the game yet, as it will blast players with a barrage of lasers, missiles, and rocket fists to reduce them to smithereens.
If players manage to defeat this mechanical marauder, they'll be rewarded with materials to craft special equipment lifted directly from Final Fantasy XIV.
One of the things this special equipment includes is the Bale Armor, a Dark Knight gear set from Final Fantasy XIV's Shadowbringers expansion.
This armor possesses the "Soul of the Dark Knight", a set-bonus armor skill that lets players activate "The Blackest Night" ability, which consumes a portion of the player's health to form a shield and then counterattack if an enemy hits it.
There will also be a new Great Sword to go with the Bale Armor called Shadowbringer, which possesses a mysterious, passive weapon skill that boosts your attacks.
Another piece of special equipment you can forge from Omega Planetes materials is the Soul of the Pictomancer. This item lets you wield the powers of the Pictomancer Job introduced in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.
With magical paint and brush, you can conjure works of art to come to life and attack your enemies with a flurry of magical mayhem.
The Soul of the Pictomancer and Bale Armor's "The Blackest Night" abilities can be activated as an item in your item hotbar or through custom radial menu shortcuts, much like Akuma's abilities from Monster Hunter Wilds' Street Fighter VI crossover update.
The rest of the rewards for taking part in the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration include a cosmetic costume for the Seikret that transforms it into a chocobo, an armor that transforms a Palico into a Morbol, and various pendants, gestures, hunter profile backgrounds, and hunter profile poses.
The rest of the presentation then discusses other content that will be available in the 3rd Title update, which is as follows:
- Arch-Tempered Nu Udra
- New DLC gestures.
- Cosmetic DLC Pack 3 which will include new cosmetics, quest completion animations, music, Pop-up tent items, and more.
- New Event quests and Challenge quests.
- A new autumn event called Dreamspell.
The presentation then capped with a teaser for Monster Hunter Wilds' 4th Title Update, which will arrive in December 2025.
This teaser reveals that the next monster players will face is Gogmazios, the final boss of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.
This gargantuan Elder Dragon is regarded as one of the toughest bosses in the entire franchise for its unholy strength, producing endless amounts of oil to trap players in, and firing laser beams that can kill players in one shot, even with endgame gear.
In addition to Gogmazios, the 4th Title Update will have various gameplay improvements, expanded Endgame content, and a winter-themed seasonal event.
Congratulations, Capcom, you've gotten me to care about Monster Hunter Wilds again
I never thought I'd say this, especially after ranting about Monster Hunter Wilds' lackluster difficulty at launch, but I'm beyond excited to play Monster Hunter Wilds again after seeing this update's full details.
Omega Planetes looks really cool and faithful to the Omega boss fight in Final Fantasy XIV. I also think the new gear looks insane, and seeing Gogmazios finally make a comeback to the mainline series after so many years is a pure delight to see.
I can't wait to join the hunt again and reduce Omega Planetes to scrap when Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update launches on September 29, 2025.
Monster Hunter Wilds is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
Venture into Forbidden Lands to discover uncharted lands and hunt giant monsters alongside your friends in online co-op to protect nature and mankind in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Buy for PC: GreenManGaming (Steam)
Buy for Xbox: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Microsoft Store
Buy for PlayStation 5: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | PlayStation Store
Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.