Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest iteration of Capcom's storied Monster Hunter franchise, selling over 10 million copies and wowing audiences with its imaginative setting, over-the-top combat, and fantastical creatures to hunt.

This next-gen entry in the series typically has a high fetching price of $69.99. However, Amazon has slashed that MSRP almost in half with a 46% discount, so it's now $37.99.

Why is now the right time to get into Monster Hunter Wilds?

Nu Udra, one of the new Apex monsters of Monster Hunter Wilds. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Monster Hunter Wilds has had a 'wild' lifecycle to say the least.

Despite its shiny next-gen graphics, fun and in-depth combat system, and awesome new monsters, this game has caused some controversy amongst fans of the series, especially when it first launched.

It was plagued with performance issues (even more so on PC), it had no substantial endgame content to indulge in, and the streamlined systems combined with a lackluster main campaign robbed the game of the challenging yet satisfying difficulty curve that past Monster Hunter titles were beloved for.

I myself have voiced displeasure at Monster Hunter Wilds' flaws ever since it came out.

The fight with Final Fantasy XIV's Omega is one of the craziest crossovers in Monster Hunter history. (Image credit: Capcom)

Thankfully, Capcom has been taking the fans' complaints to heart and has been working to address these issues through various free updates over the last few months.

These updates have made tons of balance changes, added higher-tier Tempered monsters for players seeking challenging hunts, new quests with fun cosmetics, and introduced insanely tough monsters like Mizustune, Seregios, Lagiacrus, and Omega.

Lagiacrus vs. Rathalos (Image credit: Capcom)

As a result, the game's lack of endgame content and difficulty issues have now been thoroughly fixed, and will be getting the long-requested performance improvements in the game's 4th title update in December 2025.

If you've been on the fence on Monster Hunter Wilds and have been waiting for its rocky launch problems to get patched, then now's the perfect time to join the hunt, especially now that it's on sale for $37.99 on Amazon.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access this deal? No. This discount is open for everyone to use on Amazon, so you don't need an Amazon Prime Membership.

Is it available on Xbox Game Pass? No. Monster Hunter Wilds is currently not available to download through Xbox Game Pass.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds enabled with Xbox Play Anywhere? No. Monster Hunter Wilds is not enabled with Xbox Play Anywhere. Meaning if you purchase it on Xbox, you will not automatically own the Windows PC version.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds feature cross-play and cross-save? Yes. Monster Hunter Wilds is the first game in the series to feature online multiplayer cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation and PC via Steam. However, it doesn't feature cross-saves, so you can't transfer your save files between Xbox, PlayStation or PC platforms.

