With Witcher 4 on the horizon, players will need a lengthy, content-rich RPG to keep busy until its eventual release date gets announced.

Fortunately, Loaded has the answer in the form of the critically-acclaimed cyberpunk epic, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which is now on sale at a 49% discount, taking its towering $85.69 MSRP down to $43.49.

What makes Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition worth checking out?

Augment yourself with cybernetics to become a living weapon. (Image credit: CD Projekt S.A.)

From a disastrous console launch in 2020 (which CD Projekt Red's director had to apologize for) to ultimately redeeming itself years later by selling over 18 million copies, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a wild life to say the least.

After all that, Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the best state it's ever been and a worthy purchase for lovers of first-person RPGs with dystopian sci-fi backdrops.

The game features richly detailed visuals, tons of character customization options for player expression, and a combat system that's vastly entertaining as it offers plenty of brutal methods to dispatch your enemies, from deadly cybernetics to futuristic weaponry.

Become embroiled in gang warfare. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 also has an engaging story filled with well-written characters, and shocking betrayals and plot twists that will make you do a spit-take as they rock you to the core.

To top it off, the game offers hundreds of side-quests that reward you with lucrative loot and intriguing lore that will help you immerse in the dangerous world of Night City, and that's just the base game alone.

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion adds twice as much content to the game along with a new region to explore and a complex filled with entertaining missions with a corporate espionage theme to them.

If you're a fan of open-world RPGs or games with cyberpunk aesthetics who's been holding out for a discount to get a hold of Cyberpunk 2077 in its entirety, then today's your lucky day.

Loaded is offering Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (which bundles together with the Phantom Liberty expansion) for the limited-time price tag of $43.49. That's $42.20 cheaper than Loaded's normal price ($85.69) and $16.50 cheaper than its $59.99 MSRP found at most other retailers like Amazon.

What is Loaded? Loaded is a legitimate and respectable online retailer that sells digital codes for games on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC platforms, oftentimes with exclusive discounts.

What is Cyberpunk 2077? Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person RPG where you play as V, a mercenary striving to become a legend in the crime-infested, corporate dystopia known as Night City.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 available on Xbox Game Pass? No. The Xbox version of Cyberpunk 2077 is not available to download via Xbox Game Pass.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have Xbox Play Anywhere support? No. Cyberpunk 2077 is not an Xbox Play Anywhere title, so buying it on the Xbox store won't net you its PC version, which you have to buy separately on Steam or GOG.

