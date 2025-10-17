After six years, the long-awaited fourth installment of Borderlands is finally here, and its polished gameplay, loot grind, and expansive open-world have been worth the wait.

If you have been holding out on a price drop for Borderlands 4, you don't have to wait long, as the PC version is already on sale for $47.59 at Loaded (formerly known as CDKeys) after having its MSRP of $69.99 cut by 32%.

Why should you buy Borderlands 4?

Wield the elemental axes of Amon the Forgeknight. (Image credit: 2K)

Despite performance issues and missing features at launch (which are being fixed through updates, adding FOV sliders for consoles and PC optimization fixes), Borderlands 4 was a glorious return to form for the series.

Its combat system has been refined to near-perfection thanks to mountains of earth-shattering weapons and abilities to collect, and the inclusion of movement mechanics that make it more fast-paced than ever.

Borderlands 4 is one of the few games this generation to get open-world gameplay right, with a vibrant world filled to the brim with unique biomes to explore and tons of quests with satisfying rewards to complete.

Unleash the cursed powers of Vex. (Image credit: 2K)

To top it off, Borderlands 4 has made the series' endgame grind fun again.

It has brought back the fan-favorite Ultimate Vault Hunter mode to add extra post-game challenge, and weekly Vaults and missions to complete to keep you coming back for more, and that's without mentioning its upcoming DLC updates like the cool 5th playable Vault Hunter, C4SH.

If you're in the mood for an insane first-person shooter where you can blast hordes of bad guys and monsters with your friends in 4-player co-op, then Borderlands 4 is a high recommendation, especially now that the PC version is on sale at Loaded for $47.49.

FAQ

What is Loaded? Loaded is an online retailer that was once known as CDKeys. It is a legitimate business that offers digital keys that will allow customers to download and play Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC games. Loaded often sells these digital keys at various discount prices you won't find on any other store on the internet.

What is Borderlands 4? Borderlands 4 is a first-person, co-op-focused looter shooter where you play as Vault Hunters on a crusade to liberate the planet of Kairos from the tyrannical rule of the Timekeeper, and loot every gun and treasure you can find.

Does Borderlands 4 have cross-play co-op? Yes. Borderlands 4 has cross-play platform support, so players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 can all play together in online co-op. However, players will need to sign up for a SHiFT account, link it to their platform of choice, enable the cross-play option in the game's settings, and add their friends' SHiFT accounts to their friends list so they can send out invites that will allow them to join their sessions.

