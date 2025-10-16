Best nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

If you're in the mood for some mindless, co-op shooting goodness to cut loose with your friends after a long time, Helldivers 2 more than fits the bill.

This adrenaline-pumping action game usually has a modest MSRP of $39.99 compared to most other big-budget games these days. However, the price for the PC version has been drastically cut by 30% to an even more affordable price of $27.89 on Loaded.

BONUS: Use Loaded's Sci-Fi Week code of SCIFI10 during checkout (while using any compatible payment method) for an extra 10% discount off (-$40), lowering its price even further to $20.49!

What makes Helldivers 2 such a fun game to cause chaos in?

Come and get me you bugs! (Image credit: u/ohoyes35 on Reddit)

Helldivers 2 continues to blow expectations since its 2024 debut, selling over 12 million copies across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and becoming a best-selling Xbox title in just days after its Xbox port launched.

It accomplished this feat for many good reasons, particularly for its exciting and addictive gameplay. This game offers endless hours of action as you and your co-op buddies dive into offworld warzones to blast away hordes of giant bugs, killer robots, and alien invaders in the name of democracy.

Only you can can save Super Earth. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Helldivers 2 also offers a great wealth of customization that lets you outfit your character with satisfying weapons of mass destruction, helpful strategems to keep combat fresh, and stylish cosmetic outfits (most of which can be earned in-game) to let your enemies know who they're coming executioner is (or just to look cool).

Additionally, the game is constantly updated every few months with new content, from performance enhancements to an insane crossover with Halo: ODST.

Helldivers 2 X Halo: ODST is something I'd never thought I'd see. (Image credit: Sony)

So, if you like chaotic co-op shooters or were a really big fan of Starship Troopers as a kid who wanted a video game that emulated its tongue-in-cheek style, then Helldivers 2 is for you.

Helldivers 2 on PC is currently on sale at $27.89 at Loaded for a limited time, which can be reduced further using Loaded's Sci-Fi Week SCIFI10 discount code during checkout.

FAQ

What is Loaded? Loaded is a legitimate and respectable online retailer that sells digital codes for games on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC platforms, oftentimes with exclusive discounts.

What are the limits of this discount code? The Sci-Fi week discount code is limited to customers who have made accounts on Loaded. The discount code can only be used once per customer and will only apply to one copy of a game, meaning it cannot be used to buy multiple copies of the same game. The code also cannot be used in combination with other discount offers.

What is Helldivers 2? Helldivers is a live-service, third-person co-op shooter where squads up to 4 players are charged with defending humanity from hostile factions called the Terminids, Automatons, and the Illuminate.

What platforms is it on? Helldivers 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!