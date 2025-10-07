The Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Go) offers tradeoffs compared to other current-gen handhelds.

Lenovo's entry-level next-gen handheld gaming PC, the Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Go), is currently on sale for $50 off this Amazon Prime Day.

Specifically, this portable gaming device usually sells for $699.99, but it's now only $649.99 at Amazon.

Should you buy the Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Go)?

Just so you know, there are a few different Legion Go S (Windows) models to choose from, and also a few Legion Go S (SteamOS) models as well.

These handhelds stand out from others since they have relatively large displays, a small touchpad on the right side, and adjustable trigger switches on the back.

When my colleague, Zachary Boddy, wrote their Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Extreme) review, they pointed out that the price of these Lenovo gaming handhelds was too high given the performance they offer.

Getting $50 off helps bring this device down to a more reasonable price, even if it isn't the best discount this handheld has ever seen. Still, it might not be a good fit for everyone.

if you typically play less graphically demanding games like 2D platformers or pixel-art life sims, then this level of performance will suit your needs just fine.

You see, the specific Legion Go S (Windows) model available in this highlighted deal is the one with the Ryzen Z2 Go processor, which is the most basic entry-level option with lower performance akin to the Steam Deck rather than the more powerful upcoming Legion Go 2 or Xbox Ally X (releasing this October 2025).

This means the Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Go) offers lower performance than the Z2 Extreme Legion Go S (Windows) devices as well. Of course, if you typically play less graphically demanding games like 2D platformers or pixel-art life sims, then this level of performance will suit your needs just fine.

Just don't expect the latest AAA games to run as well on this handheld.

The Legion Go S (SteamOS) is another great option for anyone looking for a gaming handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

That said, it might also be better to consider the Legion Go S (SteamOS), which isn't on sale at Amazon, but might fit your needs better.

In my Legion Go S (SteamOS) review, I found that this device was an improvement over the Windows models, but that it did have some tradeoffs compared to some rival handhelds.

The biggest pro is that the SteamOS interface makes this handheld feel more like a console or dedicated gaming machine. You can access all of your games far more easily without having to navigate around Windows.

Meanwhile, the biggest con is that it costs more than the Steam Deck, so unless you really want Windows, you might want to consider Valve's handheld.

