This gaming handheld is the best budget option for Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Steam Link, and more cloud gaming.

We are a few days away from the release of ASUS' ROG Xbox Ally, yet many folks are adverse to it's high MSRP of $599.99.

Thankfully, there are cheaper options for players wishing to enjoy gaming on the go. One such example is the Logitech G Cloud, one of the best Cloud Gaming handhelds. Right now, the refurbished option is on sale for $279.99 on Amazon.

Why should you buy a Logitech G Cloud over an Xbox Ally?

A fine companion piece for Cloud gaming. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Logitech's first attempt at a gaming handheld has many notable qualities that make it worth your time and money, especially if you can't afford an Xbox Ally.

It has a lightweight and comfy design with a great ergonomic button layout.

It can stream Xbox Cloud Gaming titles and Steam games near-flawlessly with 1080p resolutions and 60FPS (frames per second) thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This holds even if you have 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, which my colleague Zachary Boddy can attest to in his review of the Logitech G.

Plus, it has an insane battery life of 12 hours, built to withstand intense gaming sessions before needing to recharge.

Play your favorite Xbox and Steam titles via remote play. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

That being said, it isn't perfect. The Logitech G Cloud requires a stable internet connection to run Cloud games without performance hiccups, controller support is inconsistent from game to game, and its built-in software isn't the most intuitive interface in the world.

If you can put those issues aside, then the Logitech G is a great, budget-friendly gaming handheld and one of the best gaming handhelds built for Cloud Gaming in the business.

This handheld normally costs $299.99 at retail, but Amazon is currently selling refurbished copies of the Logitech G Cloud in excellent condition with a 7% discount for $279.99.

That may seem like a negligible discount, but when you consider that this price is now over 50% cheaper than the Xbox Ally's steep MSRP of $599.99 at Amazon, it's practically a steal by comparison.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to use this deal? No. This deal is available to everyone, so you don't need to subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership.

What Cloud Gaming services is this compatible with? The Logitech G Cloud is capable of running games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Steam Link.

Can it play games natively without the Cloud? The Logitech G Cloud can be used to play games offline through downloaded emulators and Android games downloaded from the Google Play Store. It can also use remote play options like Steam Link and Xbox Remote Play to stream your games directly from your Xbox consoles or PC.

What is the battery life like? The Logitech G Cloud has a battery life of nearly 12 hours before needing to recharge, lasting four hours longer than an Xbox Ally or the original model of the Steam Deck.

How is the performance for cloud gaming? The Logitech G Cloud can stream games with a solid performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. However, you will need a strong and stable internet connection to run cloud games to achieve these high performances.

