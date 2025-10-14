It's a monster party, and humans are on the menu.

The Xbox Ally is on the horizon, and you're probably wondering what games you should play on it first.

If you want my recommendation, I would go with Monster Hunter Rise, one of the craziest co-op action games built for hunting on the go with friends online. Especially now that it's on sale for a cheaper-than-dirt 75% discount on Loaded, taking its $39.99 MSRP down to $10.89.

Why should you should you get Monster Hunter Rise?

Hunters fighting the ferocious Magnamalo. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Rise is a co-op action-hunting game where you hunt giant monsters and use their parts to craft gear that will help you protect your home, Kamura Village, from being destroyed by an unnatural disaster called the "Rampage".

It's one of the more arcadey entries in Capcom's Monster Hunter series for eschewing the franchise's grounded approach to combat for insane aerial mobility and introducing mounts to the series.

While it's a big departure from the norm, Monster Hunter Rise ended up being one of the more exciting entries in the series.

Its combat system had cool mechanics that made you feel unstoppable, the new Japanese-inspired monsters were fun to fight, and even the tower-defense style Rampage events were a fun deviation once you understood how they worked.

Work together to overcome the "Rampage" (Image credit: Capcom)

The Xbox version in particular is fantastic as it features all the performance and resolution improvements of the PC version, with the bonus of Xbox Play Anywhere and cross-platform support with Xbox-compatible hardware.

In addition, the Xbox version comes packed with all the post-launch title updates, so you will have plenty of endgame content to indulge in after the primary campaign is over.

This makes Monster Hunter Rise an ideal game for the Xbox Ally as you will be able to play it on the go with fellow Xbox players online who are playing it on Xbox consoles or Windows PC.

Not to mention, it will run smoothly at high framerates and resolutions as the Xbox Ally features powerful hardware on par with the Steam Deck.

So if you want an enjoyable co-op action portable Xbox title, then I highly recommend Monster Hunter Rise, which is now on sale for $10.89 at Loaded.

FAQ

Is Loaded a trustworthy retailer? Yes. Loaded (formally known as CDKeys) is a respectable and legitimately official online retailer that sells digital codes for Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo games.

Is Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Game Pass? No. Monster Hunter Rise is not available on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Monster Hunter Rise an Xbox Play Anywhere title? Indeed, it is. That means when you purchase Monster Hunter Rise once on Xbox consoles or Windows PC, you can play it on both platforms without needing to buy it twice for each system. In addition, your save file progression, purchased DLC, and achievements will be synced across both platforms, so you can continue your progress between Xbox and PC devices.

