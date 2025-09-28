We're at the tail-end of Tokyo Game Show 2025, but the announcements aren't over yet. Randy Pitchford from Gearbox Software made a surprise appearance for a Borderlands 4 announcement regarding its first DLC Story Expansion Pack coming in 2026.

That announcement is a new teaser trailer for the game's first DLC, Vault Hunter, coming in the expansion, and it is none other than C4SH.

Here is what we know so far about this mysterious gun slinging robotic Vault Hunter.

According to Randy Pitchford, C4SH used to be a dealer robot that served at a casino, dealing out cards and witnessing players either win big or ruin their lives by gambling their money away.

However, something happened one day to cause C4SH to rethink his life choices. This eventually led C4SH to quit his job at the casino and become a Vault Hunter, seeking his own fortune and place in life.

While no gameplay footage of C4SH's abilities exists yet, we do have hints at what they could be like. Randy Pitchford states that as a Vault Hunter, C4SH uses the powers of chance and probability via rolling dice or playing cards to inflict random effects in battle.

Randy Pitchford says the random, high-risk/high-reward gameplay of C4SH's abilities could potentially cause him to become the most powerful playable Vault Hunter in the game or be a complete liability, depending on the player's luck.

C4SH is slated to be added in Borderlands 4's 1st Story Expansion Pack, "Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned", in the first quarter of 2026.

Aside from C4SH, the "Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned" DLC will feature new story missions where get to tag along with Ellie on a cosmic-horror themed adventure.

It will also include a new map region to explore, new side missions to complete, and new Legendary Gear to collect.

In addition, there will be several new cosmetics up for grabs, such as:

4 Vault Hunter Heads

6 Styles

4 Weapon Skins

2 Vehicle Skins

3 ECHO-4 Drone Skins

6 Attachments

1 ECHO-4 Frame

I may finally found my main Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4 and I can't wait to see more of C4SH

I have a confession to make: I haven't played Borderlands 4 yet, as of this writing, and it's got nothing to do with the game's ongoing performance issues or missing features, causing players to review bomb it on Steam.

Despite its technical issues, I have heard that Borderlands 4 is a great game from the staggering amount of positive reviews it's gotten from official critics. One of my colleagues, Michael Hoglund, even said it's a glorious return to form for the Borderlands series in his 4-Star review for Borderlands 4.

However, my problem is that, well, none of the default playable Vault Hunters look all that appealing to play for me personally. They don't exude the silent, coolness factor of someone like Zer0, the smug, evilness of Jack: The Doppelganger, or the unhinged insanity of Krieg, who is my favorite Vault Hunter of all time.

However, this new Vault Hunter, C4SH, may be up my alley despite only seeing a few seconds of him through a teaser trailer.

His character design is deliciously gritty, and his gameplay concept of using luck via dice and playing cards sounds reminiscent of Claptrap: The Fragtrap's RNG-based gameplay from Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but without having to suffer listening to Claptrap's annoying voice.

With the quick roll-outs of gameplay improvements like performance patches and adding FOV Sliders to consoles, coupled with the addition of this slick-looking new Vault Hunter and a DLC Story Expansion Pack, 2026 may be the year I finally give Borderlands 4 a shot.

I can't wait to see gameplay footage of C4SH's abilities in action and see if it convinces me to jump back into the Borderlands series after a decade since completing Tales from the Borderlands.