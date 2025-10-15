Our top contender for Game of the Year is getting a free update in the future — So let's celebrate with this 44% discount
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a modern JRPG masterpiece for its artistic vision, refreshing turn-based combat, and heartbreaking story, and it's now on sale for 44% at Loaded
Recently it's been revealed that 2025's mega-hit RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is getting a free update adding tons of new content in the distant future.
To celebrate this occasion, we have found a special discount for the PC version of Clair Obsur: Expedition for $31.99 at Loaded, discounted by 44% from the store's retail price of $57.09.
"Sandfall Interactive's debut JRPG perfectly fuses the deep strategy of turn-based combat with the satisfying challenge and mastery of real-time action games, resulting in a wholly unique experience that sets itself apart." — Brendan Lowry
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
This artistically-rich game is worth every penny, even at full price
There are plenty of reasons why Clair Obscur: Expedition is selling millions of copies and getting heaps of critical praise: it's just that good.
This game features an incredible, unforgettable story tinged with much pathos, symbolism, and tragedy, enhanced by an amazing soundtrack that even the most cold-hearted of gamers will be moved to tears by.
The world is a delight to explore, as it's filled with so many wondrous locales and intriguing world-building to uncover.
Additionally, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 excels with its combat system, as it invigorates the JRPG genre's tried-and-true turn-based combat with active-time mechanics to keep things fresh.
Power-leveling won't carry you in this game, as you will need to parry and dodge enemy attacks, and perform context-sensitive button combos to activate special moves in order to survive.
Mastering your party's abilities and figuring out the enemy's attack patterns can be challenging but immensely satisfying when pulled off correctly, and proves that turn-based can still be enjoyable in modern times.
To round things off, this game has tons of hours' worth of optional sidequests to complete and difficult endgame bosses to slay, with more to come in an upcoming free update.
If you've been holding out on a discount on this potential candidate for 2025's Game of the Year, now's the time to do as the PC version is on sale for $31.99 at Loaded for a limited time.
This deal is 44% cheaper than Loaded's regular price of $57.09 and 36% more affordable than the game's MSRP of $49.99, which sounds fairly sweet if you ask me.
FAQ
What is Loaded?
Loaded (formally called CDKeys) is an online retailer that sells digital codes for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC games.
It is a respectable, legitimate retailer that often offers lucrative discounts you won't see at any other retailer.
Is the game Steam Deck verified?
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not Steam Deck verified, but it is still playable on it once you tweak the console's settings. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also playable on other gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.
What platforms is it on?
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.
Are there PC mods available?
Yes. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has an active modding community producing PC insane mods that replace characters with the likes of Pokémon, Digimon, and Keanu Reeves to name a few.
