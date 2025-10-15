The world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is filled with enemies both wonderous and disturbing.

Recently it's been revealed that 2025's mega-hit RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is getting a free update adding tons of new content in the distant future.

To celebrate this occasion, we have found a special discount for the PC version of Clair Obsur: Expedition for $31.99 at Loaded, discounted by 44% from the store's retail price of $57.09.

This artistically-rich game is worth every penny, even at full price

Lune dispatching an enemy with magic. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

There are plenty of reasons why Clair Obscur: Expedition is selling millions of copies and getting heaps of critical praise: it's just that good.

This game features an incredible, unforgettable story tinged with much pathos, symbolism, and tragedy, enhanced by an amazing soundtrack that even the most cold-hearted of gamers will be moved to tears by.

The world is a delight to explore, as it's filled with so many wondrous locales and intriguing world-building to uncover.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 pays homage to modern and classic JRPGs alike. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Additionally, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 excels with its combat system, as it invigorates the JRPG genre's tried-and-true turn-based combat with active-time mechanics to keep things fresh.

Power-leveling won't carry you in this game, as you will need to parry and dodge enemy attacks, and perform context-sensitive button combos to activate special moves in order to survive.

Mastering your party's abilities and figuring out the enemy's attack patterns can be challenging but immensely satisfying when pulled off correctly, and proves that turn-based can still be enjoyable in modern times.

For those who come after... (Image credit: Windows Central)

To round things off, this game has tons of hours' worth of optional sidequests to complete and difficult endgame bosses to slay, with more to come in an upcoming free update.

If you've been holding out on a discount on this potential candidate for 2025's Game of the Year, now's the time to do as the PC version is on sale for $31.99 at Loaded for a limited time.

This deal is 44% cheaper than Loaded's regular price of $57.09 and 36% more affordable than the game's MSRP of $49.99, which sounds fairly sweet if you ask me.

FAQ

What is Loaded? Loaded (formally called CDKeys) is an online retailer that sells digital codes for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC games. It is a respectable, legitimate retailer that often offers lucrative discounts you won't see at any other retailer.

Are there PC mods available? Yes. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has an active modding community producing PC insane mods that replace characters with the likes of Pokémon, Digimon, and Keanu Reeves to name a few.

