Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive's role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has crossed 5 million copies sold, the developers shared on Wednesday.

This new milestone comes just a few short weeks after the game topped 4.4 million copies sold back in September, having reached 3.3 million copies sold all the way back in May. Naturally, neither of these milestones include the additional players checking it out through Xbox Game Pass.

To celebrate 5 million copies sold, the developers confirmed the team is working on a free update. The update will add a new region to explore, with late-game challenges to fight, additional costumes for the party, and "even more surprises" for players to look forward to.

“The response to our game has been nothing short of incredible,” says Guillaume Broche, creative director of Expedition 33 at Sandfall Interactive. “We spent years working on our dream project, and to know it has resonated with fans around the world in such a powerful way is both wonderful and overwhelming."

On the technical side, this update will also bring new localizations to the game, adding Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian language support. There's no exact release date for this update just yet, so it doesn't seem like it'll be launching imminently.

"We’re so grateful to our fans for their love of the world we created, for sharing their own fan art and music covers, for wearing their best Baguette cosplays to conventions, and for being incredibly supportive of our game. We hope the update we’re working on will act as a ‘thank you’ to those fans for their support – please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait.”

A fantastic game gets even better

New art accompanying the announcement of the update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of this year's most talked-about games, and for fairly good reasons. The combination of artistry, with incredible music, compelling characters, and genuinely unique gameplay is fascinating to dive into.

It's one of my favorite games of the year, and is in fierce competition with Supergiant Games' Hades 2 to take the top spot, a sentiment I'm sure is shared by plenty of others.

If you haven't played, and you've somehow remained unspoiled, I highly recommend checking it out. This update might provide good timing to do so, though we'll have to wait and see exactly when the developers decide to launch it.

No matter when it arrives, the fact it'll be a free update is quite nice. Plenty of people (myself included) would be perfectly happy with paying for a DLC or expansion at this point.

I do somewhat shudder at the concept of new late-game fights, however, as Clair Obscur's base game already has some extraordinarily challenging foes. The idea that the developers could try to challenge or top what they've already done haunts me, although there could be some powerful new Pictos as well...

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Xbox on PC), and PlayStation 5. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

