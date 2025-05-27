Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hits 3.3 million copies sold after thirty-three days, not counting Xbox Game Pass
Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive's new role-playing game is continuing to sell at a brisk pace.
Every now and again, I see an announcement that I just know the PR manager at a company was thrilled to put together. That's the case today, as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has passed 3.3 million copies sold after thirty-three days since launch.
That extraordinarily fitting sales milestone comes via the game's official Bluesky account, which shared the news on Tuesday.
"Seriously. As of today. We couldn’t make that up," the team says. "Another entry on the long list of surreal moments that your support has made real. Thank you ALL."
These are copies sold, and do not include the unknown-but-likely-significant additional chunk of players that are enjoying Expedition 33 through Xbox Game Pass.
Developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 first launched back on April 24, 2025, achieving near-unanimous critical acclaim while reaching a million copies sold just three days after launch.
For players that missed out on the Collector's Edition of the game, the developers have partnered with Laced to provide a bundle that includes all the extras, including a statue and steelbook case.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Xbox app), and PlayStation 5.
A superb milestone for a superb game
While I haven't finished Expedition 33 just yet, I've absolutely loved my time with it. The art direction, combat system, and soundtrack are all top-notch, and I'm very curious about just where the story is headed.
I'm currently in Act 2, so I'm hoping to be able to finish the game before too much longer, if nothing else simply because June is going to be busy with work.
