Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is shaping up to be 2025's game of the year, but being a brand new IP and first game from a small studio, it may have escaped many people's attention in the build-up to launch.



While I was excited for the game myself since seeing a preview at Gamescom 2024, I wasn't tempted by the Collector's Edition. After all, the statue of the Monolith held no significance to me at the time, I didn't know how much I would love this game and had no prior connection to it to motivate such a purchase.



If you’re in the same boat and regret missing out on the Collector’s Edition, there’s good news. Sandfall Interactive has partnered with Laced Audio to release a limited-edition 'Monolith Set.' This collection includes all the physical merchandise from the original Collector's Edition, minus the base game and downloadable cosmetics, giving fans a second chance to own a piece of Lumiere.

What's in the Monolith Set?

Expeditioners,Earlier this year, our Collector’s Edition sold out way faster than we expected. We know a lot of you missed out, so we’ve spent the time since then putting something together with @Laced_audio.Presenting: the Monolith Set.It includes all the physical merch… pic.twitter.com/VwUushch9MMay 22, 2025

The Monolith Set will cost $119.99 (£99.99 in the UK), and if you live in France you can purchase directly from Pix'nlove for a lower shipping cost.



The set contains a Steelbook case, Monolith music box, and an Expedition Journal artbook. The previous Collector's Edition retailed for $149.99 and is now going for obscene amounts over $2000 on Ebay following the game's popularity.



The developers have stated that due to the ongoing tariff situation between the US and China, shipping costs will be higher to the US to account for potential extra charges, and US customers need to be aware of potential import duty.



Pre-orders open on 23 May, 2025 (tomorrow) at 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PDT, and we'll post the purchase link here when it goes live.



Purchases are limited to 2 per customer.

Where can I get more Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 merchandise?

Sandfall Interactive has recently posted a warning to fans to steer clear of third party websites claiming to sell Esquie plushies, as they are likely made with generative AI and the developer are in talks to make their own version.



If you are looking for official merchandise, this is currently provided via the IGN Store with an artbook also being released by Pix'n Love later this year.



