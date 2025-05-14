There are many wild and wonderfully eccentric characters in the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and none more endearing than Esquie, voiced by the fantastic Maxence Cazorla in both the English and French versions of the game.



So much so that fans are rampantly demanding a plush version of the lovable character immediately, especially as there is one to be found within the game if you look closely enough within The Manor.



Unfortunately, the demand for our very own Esquie to hug has resulted in a bunch of third parties creating spurious versions.



While fan-made arts and crafts are generally encouraged within the gaming community, AI-generated artwork is not and many of this fake merchandise is using AI to profit.



One such website has gone as far to take the doman 'esquieplushie.com' (opens Reddit thread not the scam site) — to scam fans of the game without linking back to the developer and branding itself as an official store for Clair Obscur merchandise.

Sandfall Interactive warns fans from fakes and confirm they are working on their own merchandise.

Who doesn't want an Esquie hug? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Clair Obscur's creators have officially stated on X/Twitter that they have noticed numerous sites popping up claiming to sell these Esquie plushies, and warn fans to stay vigilant. Not only that, but they are looking into creating their own.



Full statement:



"We’ve noticed a number of suspicious websites popping up, claiming to sell Esquie plushies. This makes us whooo.



To be clear: any third-party websites selling Esquie plushies are NOT officially licensed. Many of them are using AI-generated artwork to advertise, and we strongly recommend against purchasing from these sources. They could be scams.



But here’s the wheee to balance out the whooo: we are looking into making official Esquie plushies, and we want to bring them to you as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be patient — and don’t get scammed!"

Here's a shot of the site if you are curious, but I don't recommend giving them any traffic. (Image credit: esquieplushie website (scam site))

Even if the websites, such as the one in the image above, are not fake and are indeed sending out plushies of Esquie, you won't be supporting the game by purchasing these so as Sandfall Interactive have already advised, steer clear of any of these stores you do come across and wait for the real deal.



Be safe out there, mes amis! And here's hoping Sandfall Interactive is considering a Noco plush too, take my money!