These crazy mods can turn one of the best PC games of 2025 into the ultimate Final Fantasy x Pokémon crossover, guest starring Keanu Reeves

A few months ago, YouTube spoiled Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for me to the point I had to install an Edge Extension to prevent being spoiled again.

It made me so mad that I wished I had played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 the day it launched, Day One on Xbox Game Pass, instead of going through my never-ending backlog.

Now my eventual playthrough is tainted thanks to YouTube's recommendations spoiling the story, which it didn't deserve because Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2025, and a guaranteed Game of the Year contender.

Thankfully, there are ways to make my playthrough somewhat fresh, and that's through mods on the PC version via Steam.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been slowly gathering a healthy modding community on Nexusmods. Mods for the game range from PC performance-enhancing mods to gameplay-changing mods that make the parrying mechanic easier to pull off.

However, the mods I'm most impressed by (and ones that will finally convince me to play the game despite being spoiled) are the cosmetic mods. These mods can change the outfits of the playable characters to ones worn by other videogame characters, or even transform them into entirely different characters altogether by replacing their models.

And that's what I want to highlight today — the best cosmetic PC mods for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that potentially turn into a different game (or a hilarious crossover fanfic you never knew you wanted).

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cosmetic PC mods - 'Mewtwo Lune'

Mewtwo uses Counter. It's Super Effective! (Image credit: YouTube (@Chloepetrov888) | Kepler Interactive)

Let's start by showcasing what brought my attention to Clair Obscur's modding scene — the 'Mewtwo Lune' mod by Behonkiss (which can be downloaded on Nexusmods).

This mod replaces the character model of the character Lune with that of Mewtwo, the iconic legendary Psychic-Type Pokémon from Nintendo's Pokémon franchise.

This mod is really cool because Lune's fighting style of floating in the air to cast long-range supernatural attacks is almost identical to Mewtwo's fighting style in the Super Smash Bros. games.

Who knew Mewtwo was a talented musician? (Image credit: Nexusmods (@Behonkiss) | Kepler Interactive)

Even just the idle animations of Lune twirling her fingers in battle with Mewtwo's character model are fitting for Mewtwo, as it reminds me of that one time he casually warped the weather by twirling his three digits in Pokémon: The First Movie.

Granted, it ain't perfect as Mewtwo's thighs get squashed during certain attack animations. However, the modder has stated they plan to clean up that little graphical hiccup, along with changing the portrait UI to match Mewtwo's face and rig the brow, mouth, and even the eyes to animate.

I can't wait to see this mod improve over time and potentially open the door to more Pokémon-style character mods to be added in the future. In the meantime, we'll have to settle for Pokémon's long-time rival, Digimon, to fill that void with our next mod showcase.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cosmetic PC mods - Digimon mods

There is a surprising number of Digimon mods for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, ranging from the Wargreyman (Verso), Leomon (Gustave), and Minervamon (Mealle) mods by HallowSL on Nexumods to the Queenchessmon (Sciel), CresGarurumon (Monoco), and Hudiemon (Lune) mods by DragonKnight546 on Nexusmods, just to name a few.

I have no idea why there are so many Digimon mods for Clair Obscur. Perhaps the crazy, artistic world of the game feels reminiscent of the Digital World from the original 1990s Digimon anime, which inspired the modders to create these mods? Or did they just want to make them for the sake of it?

🎵 Digimon, Digital Monsters, Digimon are the Champions! 🎵 (Image credit: Nexusmods (@HallowSL) | Kepler Interactive)

Either way, it doesn't matter because the end result looks awesome. As someone who grew up watching the OG Digimon, Verso's fighting style feels so natural with Wargreyman (minus being unable to throw giant fireballs like in the show), and Leomon modded over Gustave is a natural fit given they share similar abilities in battle.

Plus, if you combine one of these mods with the Mewtwo mod I mentioned earlier, you can turn Clair Obscur into a dream crossover Pokémon-like PC RPG we never officially got — Pokémon x Digimon.

Although if you prefer having your party have costumes from other video games instead of being replaced entirely, this next highlight may pique your interest, especially if you're a Final Fantasy fan.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cosmetic PC mods - Final Fantasy/Square Enix mods

"For those we have lost. For those we can yet save." (Image credit: Nexusmods (@XYZHQ) | Kepler Interactive)

Given that the producer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has confirmed in an interview with CNET that it was inspired by the Final Fantasy series, fans creating Final Fantasy-style mods was inevitable.

So far, as of this writing, there has been a small but growing handful of Final Fantasy mods that give Clair Obscur's characters outfits based on iconic characters from Square Enix's flagship franchise.

On Nexusmods, you can find a 'Tifa outfit for Lune' mod by DeathClaw DC, a 'Tidus outfit for Verso' by DustyMango33, and a 'Maelle_Leveilleur' mod by XYZHQ.

Image 1 of 3 "Listen to my story...this, maybe our last chance". (Image credit: Nexusmods (@DustyMango33) | Kepler Interactive) Lune is about to rock you with the Final Heaven. (Image credit: Nexusmods (@DeathClawDC) | Kepler Interactive) "Glory to mankind." (Image credit: Nexusmods (@YaBoiKuro) | Kepler Interactive)

The Tidus mod is particularly hilarious because seeing the dark, edgy, anti-hero Verso wearing Tidus' bright, colorful yellow Blitzball uniform is such a hilarious contrast, especially when you combine it with the hat from the unlockable Baguette outfit (which is compatible with this mod).

Meanwhile, the 'Maelle_Leveilleur' mod is not as funny because it focuses more on being cool. Maelle rocking Alisaie's Red Mage attire and weapon from Final Fantasy XIV is such a natural fit for her, as both characters use rapiers and use augments to enhance their fencing abilities.

On a side note, there are also a few mods by YaBoiKuro on Nexusmods that give all the female playable characters 2B's outfit from the modern JRPG classic, Nier Automata, if you want to add mods from multiple differing Square Enix titles.

However, if you want to combine all of these mods to turn this tragic RPG into an unintentional comedy, then this last mod showcase will add the perfect icing to your fanfiction cake.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cosmetic PC mods - Keanu Reeves

Yes. You read that title right. A madman by the name of AlpOmegalevel on Nexumods has made a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mod which replaces Gustave with Keanu Reeves, the legendary actor who played Neo in the Matrix movies, John Wick, and Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, to name a few.

However, what sets this cosmetic mod apart from the others is that it has working, custom-made facial animations, so it's not just a static model like the Pokémon or Digimon mods.

It's uncanny to look at, yet hilarious to see a Matrix One-era Keanu Reeves running around fighting giant monsters in a fantasy setting, especially if you run all the mods on the list together.

What mods would YOU like to see be made for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

"Woah!" (Image credit: Nexumods (@AlpOmegalevel) | Kepler Interactive)

And there you have all the best cosmetic mods available so far for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. If Clair Obscur gets any more cool costume/model swap mods in the future, we'll add them to the list, so be sure to check back every once in a while via bookmarking this page.

With the news of NexusMods changing ownership, the future of mods on that website is looking uncertain, whether or not they'll continue to be freely available. So it's probably a good idea to track down these mods and back them while you still can in the unlikely event they become locked behind a subscription paywall.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam.