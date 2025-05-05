Before you hit me with the inevitable "skill issue" comment... yeah, you're probably right. I suck. But let me clarify: I only gave in to the allure of this particular mod after putting nearly 40 hours into the game and taking down the two main end bosses. So, be kind.



By the time you reach the final act of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, some of the optional bosses become downright obnoxious.



One of them, in particular, had me banging my head against the wall for three hours. I’d dodge, parry, and counter until he hit 50% health. Then, the rhythm changed so drastically that I was completely thrown off. No matter what I tried, I couldn’t push past this mental block. I had to beat this guy.



Now, I primarily play on Xbox console, so mods aren’t an option there. But lurking on the Expedition 33 subreddit, I kept seeing everyone rave about a mod on Nexus Mods called Easier or Harder Dodge and Parry. It lets you tweak the game’s dodge and parry system, making it easier or even harder, if you’re a masochist.



The standard immunity durations in Expedition 33 range from 0.22 to 0.35 seconds for dodging and 0.15 to 0.25 seconds for parrying. With this mod, those windows can extend up to a full second, which is a lot more generous than it sounds.



At first, I assumed it was only for the Steam version of the game. But on a second look I realized you could also use it with the Xbox Game Pass app on PC.



So today, I downloaded the game onto my laptop, took the plunge, and installed the mod. Keep in mind, I’ve never installed a PC mod in my life. My only experience with mods is dabbling in Skyrim’s console version, so this felt like a big achievement for my filthy casual self. Surprisingly, it was easy, even for a first-timer like me.



If you’re in the same boat and need a little help surviving Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, here’s how you can make your parries and dodge windows way more generous.

How to install the easier parry and dodge mod for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Parrying will net you some counter attacks which make all the difference with some endgame bosses (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

The mod I used is on Nexus Mods and it's called Easier or Harder Dodge and Parry (link to mod). So yes if you want to suffer you can even use this to make your parries harder!



Installing the easy parry mod for Steam



Installing the easy parry mod for Steam

Download the mod through the above link. Unzip the 3 000_Easier_P files from archive to this game folder: : \Steam\steamapps\common\Expedition 33\Sandfall\Content\Paks\~mods

You'll need to create the folder if you don't already have it

Copy the unzipped files from Nexus Mods into your ~mods folder (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Installing the easy parry mod for PC Game Pass

Download the mod through the above link.

Unzip the 3 000_Easier_P files from archive to this game folder: : C:\XboxGames\Clair Obscur- Expedition 33\Content\Sandfall\Content\Paks\~mods

You'll need to create the folder if you don't already have it

Hot tip: You can guarantee maximum damage from perfect QTEs by changing them to AUTO in the accessibility settings.

Now go forth, expeditioner, and make those parries count!