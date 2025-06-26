Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to Xbox is cool — but I'm sticking with the PC version and mods that let me fight Darth Vader

Only with PC mods can you have Cloud fight Darth Vader with lightsabers.

On June 8, 2025, Square Enix gave Xbox fans what they've been wishing for years by revealing the Xbox port of Final Fantasy VII: Remake (along with a shadowdrop of Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox) during the Summer Game Fest Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox port is scheduled to launch during the Winter of 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, giving Xbox JRPG fans a chance to finally play the critically acclaimed reimagining of the most iconic instalment of the Final Fantasy franchise.

Personally speaking, while I am glad that Xbox fans will finally get to play this game after waiting patiently for years, I believe Final Fantasy VII Remake's PC port will always be the superior version due to one factoid: mods.

The modding scene for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC is gigantic. Ever since the game broke free of PlayStation exclusivity and came to PC in 2021, fans have been creating all kinds of wacky, weird, and downright insane mods that transform Final Fantasy VII Remake into almost a new game.

These mods include changing the background music, giving characters new costumes, swapping out character models with characters from other pieces of media, and more.

So, before fans flock to the Xbox version, let's look back on the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and showcase some of the coolest mods it has to offer.

Be warned, this list will contain spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Remake, so read at your own risk.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Star Wars

Elegant weapons for a more civilized age. (Image credit: NexusMods (@TheWolfster) | Square Enix)

It's no secret that the Final Fantasy series was heavily inspired by Star Wars. Many of the games (especially Final Fantasy II, IV, VI, VII, and XII) featured ragtag rebels fighting to save the world from tyrannical empires led by diabolical dark lords bearing looks, powers, and morals similar to Darth Vader.

As you can imagine, fans of both franchises have attempted to merge Final Fantasy with its inspiration through various Star Wars-themed mods in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

These mods include a Luke Skywalker mod by GeorgeIE00 that replaces Cloud Strife with the iconic Luke Skywalker, and the Lightsabers mod by TheWolfster, which replaces Cloud and Sephiroth's weapons with those of Lightsabers.

Cloud vs Darth Vader (with Voice Sound) - FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE - YouTube Watch On

The most impressive of these Star Wars mods, and possibly the coolest PC mods for Final Fantasy VII Remake in general, is the Darth Vader (Sephiroth) mod by The Wolfster and the Darth Vader Voice Replacement mod by NormieMods.

The first mod replaces Sephiroth's character with that of Darth Vader, and the second mod replaces Sephiroth's voice in the English dub with an AI voice filter to make it sound like the late, great James Earl Jones (Darth Vader's most iconic voice actor).

When you combine these mods with the Lightsaber mod, they completely transform Sephiroth into the infamous Darth Vader himself, and the results are horrifying for how good and fitting they are.

Join the Dark Side, Cloud, it is your destiny. (Image credit: YouTube (@BenjaminYorkGaming) | Square Enix)

Much of Sephiroth's mannerisms and dialogue in Final Fantasy VII Remake feel like the kind of things Darth Vader would say and do in movies and TV shows, and these mods prove it.

Not to mention, having Sephiroth's smug face replaced by Darth Vader's cold, emotionless helmet makes the scenes where Sephiroth is playing mind games with Cloud or fighting him genuinely scary now.

You can't tell what Sephiroth's thinking anymore due to the helmet, so you have to use your imagination and read his body language to understand his character, just like we had to with Darth Vader when the Original Star Wars movie trilogy first came out, and I love it.

Plus, seeing Darth Vader go toe to toe with Cloud Strife and asking him to join him with dialogue almost identical to what he says in Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back is such an awesome, crossover moment to witness.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Kingdom Hearts

Cloud Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Various Scenes and Battles 4K Final Fantasy 7 Remake MOD % - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of crossovers, Final Fantasy VII Remake is home to a variety of Kingdom Hearts mods, which makes sense given that Final Fantasy VII characters have frequently appeared in that series.

Some of these include various Keyblade mods that replace weapons of certain characters with variations of Sora's iconic weapon from the Kingdom Hearts series:

Relive childhood memories of Cloud's appearance in Kingdom Hearts 1 with this cool Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mod. (Image credit: Nexusmods (@ColossalCake) | Square Enix)

Other mods include the Cloud Kingdom Hearts Outfit and Sephiroth Kingdom Hearts Outfit mods by ColossalCake. These mods faithfully recreate Cloud's and Sephiroth's unique costumes from Kingdom Hearts 1 in full-HD glory for Final Fantasy VII Remake.

SteamHeat on Nexus even recreated the bandaged-up Buster Sword from Kingdom Hearts 1 with the Kingdom Hearts Buster Sword mod to complement the Cloud Kingdom Hearts Outfit.

If you combine the Cloud Kingdom Hearts mods with that of the Darth Vader mod, you could virtually create a 'what-if' sneak peek at what Kingdom Hearts 4 may look like, since Star Wars is owned by Disney.

Cloud vs Ansem - Final Fantasy VII Remake Mods - YouTube Watch On

Another cool mod for Kingdom Hearts to try out is Sephiroth - Ansem (Kingdom Hearts) by MemoryH.

This mod replaces Sephiroth's character model with that of Ansem, one of the major villains of Kingdom Hearts, complete with custom facial animations to match Sephiroth's facial expressions during cutscenes.

The mod also includes a bonus weapon for Ansem — the Blade of Ruin, which replaces Sephiroth's Masamune blade.

To make the Kingdom Hearts conversion complete with the Ansem mod, you can download the Darkness Of The Unknown Sephiroth BGM mod by raycopper. This places the music that plays in the final boss fight of Final Fantasy VII remake with that of the final boss music used in Kingdom Hearts 1.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Monster Hunter

Let the hunt begin. (Image credit: Nexusmods (@MemoryH) | Square Enix)

Ever since Final Fantasy VII spin-off mobile game, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, had a crossover event with Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise, fans have been modding in the Monster Hunter-themed costumes from the event into Final Fantasy VII Remake.

These mods include:

One of the coolest weapons in Monster Hunter history has come to Final Fantasy VII Remake. (Image credit: Nexusmods (@kazumashirou) | Square Enix)

One fan named Kazumashirou wasn't content with just the Ever Crisis crossover content and decided to mod in one of the greatest weapons in Monster Hunter history into Final Fantasy VII Remake – the Wyvern Ignition Greatsword.

This rocket-powered greatsword was a fan-made weapon that officially debuted in Monster Hunter World, and now Cloud will get to wield this mighty weapon for himself through this crazy mod.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Other Final Fantasy games

This is closest we'll ever get to a Final Fantasy IX remake. (Image credit: Nexusmods (@Harlemento) | Square Enix)

While Final Fantasy games have had official crossovers with each other in the past (especially Final Fantasy XIV), Final Fantasy VII Remake itself never had any.

Some fans decided to change that with various mods that provide characters with outfits and weapons from previous Final Fantasy games, or transform them into different characters from previous games using character model swap mods.

These mods include:

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Music

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chapter 1 BGM replacement - YouTube Watch On

The vanilla version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has an amazing soundtrack. It faithfully recreates the OST of the original game with bombastic orchestral arrangements while adding a few original and memorable tracks of its own.

However, some fans prefer listening to the original Final Fantasy VII's PlayStation One soundtrack, like CodeBurstZero. This modder made a collection of mods that replace Final Fantasy VII Remake's entire soundtrack with that of the original game's OST.

Other modders, meanwhile, have made custom soundtracks for boss fights, brought back songs from older Final Fantasy media, or switched around the placement of certain songs to better fit the mood of certain scenes in the game.

These music mods include:

Eligor Battle Re-score - Death Metal Anxious Heart by Neocoretx – this mod replaces Eligor's cutscene intro music and boss fight theme with a death metal rearrangement of Anxious Heart'.

One-Winged Angel Music Mod for Sephiroth Battle by MathMP – this mod replaces 'One-Winged Angel Rebirth' from Sephiroth's boss fight with various tracks from Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and Final Fantasy VII Advent Children.

Abzu Boss Fight Music Replacement by slayersantiago – this mod replaces Abzu's boss fight music with a custom arrangement of tracks from Final Fantasy VII Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and the Distant Worlds orchestra.

Advent Children Music for Arbiters of Fate Boss Fight by MathMP – this mod replaces the Arbiters of Fate's boss fight music with various fight scene tracks from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, as these bear a strange resemblance to that movie's villains, Kadaj, Yazoo, and Loz.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods – Miscellaneous

If you wanna die, then step up! (Image credit: Nexusmods (@MemoryH) | Square Enix)

This last list of Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mods doesn't have their own categories, but they were so awesome on their own merits that they deserve honorable mentions, and they are:

These mods make Final Fantasy VII Remake's PC port the best place to play

Star Wars x Final Fantasy VII: Cloud vs Darth Vader - YouTube Watch On

And there you have the coolest mods currently available to install and alter your playthroughs of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It's worth noting that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also gathering its own library of PC mods. However, it ain't as big as Final Fantasy VII Remake's catalog of mods since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was only released on PC a few months ago at the time of this writing.

When the inevitable Xbox port for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets announced, we will host another list to showcase all the crazy mods concocted to show their love for one of the best PC games Square Enix has put out in years.