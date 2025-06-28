With Gears of War: Reloaded on the way, which Xbox 360 game would you like to see get rebuilt next? — Weekend discussion 💬

Hey there, everyone! It's been a slower week for concrete gaming news, which isn't too surprising considering that we're now weeks removed from Summer Game Fest 2025 activities and showcases.



With that in mind, I've been thinking about The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered and Gears of War: Reloaded recently. With the former launching earlier this year and the latter coming in August, that's two big Xbox 360 games being built for modern game hardware in the same year.



Now granted, Gears of War: Reloaded was already remastered for Xbox One with the Ultimate Edition in 2015. Still, it's got me thinking what other Xbox 360 games should be remastered and made easily available on Xbox Series X|S?

I'll share a few I have in mind, and then I'd love to hear your thoughts on what games you want to see remastered.

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Origins is backward compatible, but it deserves a remaster. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Dragon Age: Origins is an absolute classic, delivering a dark fantasy story and witty writing in one of BioWare's finest games. It's also a game that hasn't aged well visually, and while it is backward compatible on modern Xbox consoles, it certainly doesn't look amazing.



PC players have some more options, but the game was left in such an abysmal state that you have to heavily mod Dragon Age: Origins in order to get it working properly.



A full remaster or remake that fixes the numerous bugs and improves the graphics while delivering the classic story and characters that players like myself love would be amazing.

Half-Life 2

Console players should be able to return to Ravenholm. (Image credit: Valve)

Valve doesn't make many games anymore, but there was a time when The Orange Box was a huge deal on Xbox 360. This package bundled in a handful of games, including the studio's formative shooter Half-Life 2 and the following two story episodes.



While it's backward compatible, The Orange Box bundle is no longer available for purchase on Xbox. After all these years, Valve recently updated Half-Life 2 on PC with some bug fixes and additional graphics options, so could we see a remaster make its way onto consoles? I'm holding out hope.

The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth 2

Glorfindel and other heroes fight for Middle-earth. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

There aren't many incredible real-time strategy (RTS) titles that worked on consoles, but The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth 2 is one of the amazing exceptions.



Developed by the now-defunct EA Los Angeles studio, it was mostly focused on the War in the North, letting players command armies of Dwarves, Elves, Men, Goblins, Orcs, and Uruk-Hai.



Different powers could also be used to devastate the battlefield, summoning monsters like a dragon, the Watcher in the Water, or most horrifying of all, Tom Bombadil. It was a great game, and I poured hundreds of hours into the campaigns and multiplayer on my Xbox 360.



Unfortunately, this game is no longer available for purchase anywhere and it never made it to backward compatibility. The rights would be a challenge to sort through, but I'd love to see this RTS return.

Mortal Kombat (2011)

The game that brought everything back from the brink. (Image credit: WB Games)

There have been so many Mortal Kombat games over the years that introduced new characters and ideas, but no title has been quite as important to developer NetherRealm as Mortal Kombat (2011).



Sometimes referred to as Mortal Kombat 9, this game served as a reboot and a new entry in the series, retelling the events of the original trilogy while bringing in new combos and finishers that pushed the boundaries of what a fighting game could be.



Mortal Kombat (2011) is backward compatible, but it's been delisted from storefronts. You can track down a disc copy, but that's getting harder with every year that passes. I'd love to see this game remastered and preserved for the future.

Singularity

Time is ripped apart, and you have to navigate the shards. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

There was a time when developer Raven Software made new games outside of the Call of Duty franchise, and one of the biggest examples of that is Singularity.



This first-person shooter focused on bending time, with players traveling between an alternate-reality version of the 1950s that bleeds into 2010. Time is fragmented, and horrors are unleashed as players struggle to survive.



Singularity wasn't perfect, but it was creative as all heck, and it's the kind of thing I'd love to see return. While playable on Windows PC, Singularity isn't available on Xbox.



This is by far the most egregious and easily-solvable of the games on this list, as Microsoft owns Activision and Raven Software, meaning there's no rights to navigate.

What do you want to see?

Alright, those are my immediate picks that I'd like to see come back. Vote for which of these games you'd prefer to see remastered or remade. Alternatively, you can comment and tell me which Xbox 360 game you would prefer over all the titles I listed!