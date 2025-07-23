As Elden Ring Nightreign leads the pack, Final Fantasy XVI has a solid Xbox debut — Square Enix's multi-platform strategy for Final Fantasy is paying off in spades

Cross Jill and she will bury you with Diamond Dust.

The Marketing Research and Technology company, Circana, has recently posted a sales chart for the best-selling Xbox games (which combines for both physical and digital copies) in the US during June 2025.

One of the top games is a surprising entry.

According to the sales chart (provided by @matpiscatella.bsky.social‬), Elden Ring Nightreign has been sitting at No.1 for a month.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Xbox port of Final Fantasy XVI instantly jumped to the No.4 spot and managed to outsell Minecraft of all things in June 2025.

Elden Ring Nightreign, being the number one best-selling Xbox game of June 2025, is understandable.

It was a strange yet well-executed Roguelike spin-off of Elden Ring, which was well received by critics and fans for its unique combat and challenging bosses returning from previous FromSoftware Titles.

Elden Ring Nightreign also got a favorable 4/5 star review from us here at Windows Central.

Final Fantasy XVI, on the other hand, was a game that I never expected to be a top-selling Xbox title so quickly, let alone one that could outsell Minecraft, the biggest videogame franchise of all time.

This is no disrespect towards Final Fantasy XVI mind you as it's a fine game with insanely high production values, over-the-top combat, and complex story and characters.

I say this because despite its high quality, Final Fantasy XVI was considered a financial disappointment that failed to meet Square Enix's lofty expectations when it was locked as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title.

It was eventually released on PC in late 2024, and after many months of rumors, Final Fantasy XVI finally came to Xbox platforms after shadowdropping during the Xbox Game Showcase in June.

As the sales chart shows, Final Fantasy XVI's financial fortunes have been changing for the better thanks to Square Enix doubling down on its multi-platform strategy.

In fact, Final Fantasy XVI's been doing so well on Xbox that not only is it outselling Minecraft, it's also overtaken Call of Duty Black Ops 6, WWE 2K25, Forza Horizon 5, and even Red Dead Redemption 2.

What's even more impressive is that Final Fantasy XVI has managed to achieve this sales milestone without the aid of Xbox Game Pass.

Could this be a result of waning interest in the other titles in the sales chart? Perhaps a huge demand from Xbox fans wanting to play Final Fantasy XVI or want more Xbox JRPGs from Square Enix? Or maybe it's a combination of both?

Who knows? Either way, with this development and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster topping Xbox Store sales in 2024, this new multi-platform approach Square Enix has adopted is definitely working out for them.

I can tell that when Final Fantasy VII Remake's long-awaited release on Xbox arrives during Winter 2025, that this upcoming Xbox title is going to shoot to the top of Xbox US sales chart in no time flat.

Will these lead to Final Fantasy games being released on Xbox day one?

Personally, it's nice to see Final Fantasy XVI get such a positive reception on Xbox and finally earn financial success for all the hard work the developers put into it. It's almost enough to make me forget about the depressing rumor that Final Fantasy IX's supposed remake is cancelled.

Plus, this guarantees that Square Enix will continue to release more Final Fantasy games and JRPGs on Xbox in the future, just like the upcoming Xbox release of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.

In addition, this means that we'll 100% see an Xbox port of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth at some point now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to Microsoft's platform.

However, will this lead to future mainline Final Fantasy titles releasing on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms at their launch date, making timed exclusives a thing of the past?

And what about FromSoftware? Will Elden Ring Nightreign's monumental success convince the studio to make more multiplayer games like the mysterious Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title, The Duskbloods?

We will have to wait and see what Square Enix and FromSoftware have planned for Tokyo Game Show 2025 (which Xbox will be attending) to find out.