Xbox confirmed to be in attendance for Tokyo Game Show 2025 — set to be its biggest show yet

What new exciting games will be shown off for 2025's Tokyo Game Show?

The world's biggest Japanese gaming convention, Tokyo Game Show, has recently announced the full list of game companies that will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2025 to show off the latest news and exhibitions of their upcoming products.

It's a stacked list, with over 772 companies from 46 countries attending across 4,083 booths. This far exceeds last year's record of 3,252 booths, making Tokyo Game Show 2025 the largest gathering in the company's history.

Among the hundreds of companies attending, it's been confirmed by Tokyo Game Show's website (translated and shared via Gematsu) that Microsoft will be at the event to show off new info on Xbox titles and possibly reveal new upcoming Xbox titles.

Other companies attending Tokyo Game Show 2025 will include the likes of Sony, Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, and many more.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 will begin on September 25, 2025, and will last until September 28, 2025.

Xbox is looking in a much more dire state compared to last year's Tokyo Game Show

When Microsoft appeared at 2024's Tokyo Game Show, it announced so much great news at the event.

We finally got the Xbox port of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a cool-looking indie JRPG inspired by Chrono Trigger called Threads of Time, the classic Starcraft series being announced for PC Game Pass, more trailers for Metaphor: ReFantazio and Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (both of which would go to be some of the best games of 2024) and much more.

Fast forward nearly a year, and Xbox is now looking in more dire straits. While we've had nice surprises like Ninja Gaiden being revived for Xbox and Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake finally coming to Xbox, Microsoft has taken some mighty blows to its gaming division.

The company has recently laid off over 9,000 employees, closed down the studio working on the Perfect Dark reboot, canceled Rare's upcoming Everwild project, canceled ZeniMax's new unknown IP, and canceled a project Romero Games was working on without telling them.

This recent culling of Microsoft's Xbox gaming division as part of Microsoft's $80 billion investment plan to bolster its AI infrastructure has left many in the Xbox community heartbroken and angry. It's reached a point where it's difficult for gamers to trust anything Xbox is saying about whether or not any of its upcoming games will definitely be released. Some even debate whether Xbox Game Pass is financially viable.

We will see Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Xbox port announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025? (Image credit: Square Enix)

In short, Microsoft is in hot water with Xbox gamers, so it will need to pull out all the stops to win back their favor at big events like Tokyo Game Show 2025 and Gamescom 2025.

Normally, I like to stay away from discussing the corporate side of video games as I generally like to focus on the games themselves. But with Microsoft's recent actions, it's becoming increasingly hard to ignore, even for me.

Personally, I hope that Xbox finds a way to get out of this depressing rut it's found itself in and win back the fans' support. Especially, now that we're seeing more PlayStation games coming to Xbox like Helldivers 2 (which I hope causes these seven PlayStation titles to come to Xbox as well), and Xbox JRPGs thriving with franchises like Persona, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Like a Dragon, to name a few.

I love Xbox, and the last thing I want is for my friends to stop playing it because of Microsoft's corporate gaming side alienating them with unfortunate actions, forcing me to play awesome games like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and the upcoming Xbox port of Helldivers 2 alone.

Either way, we will have to see what the future holds for Microsoft's gaming division, good or bad, and see what new surprises it has in store for us at Tokyo Game Show 2025.