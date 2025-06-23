Xbox confirms return to Gamescom 2025 — Bethesda Softworks and World of Warcraft in tow

While Summer Game Fest 2025 and the accompanying Xbox Games Showcase are only weeks in the rearview mirror, the Xbox team is already locking in its attendance at the next big gaming event, with Xbox confirmed for Gamescom 2025 from August 20 through 24 in Cologne, Germany.



The announcement comes via a post on the official Xbox Bluesky account on Monday. There aren't many details at the moment, but we do know that Bethesda Softworks will also be attending, with the Xbox publisher confirming its presence via X (Twitter).



Blizzard Entertainment will also be headed to the annual German gaming event, with the World of Warcraft team presenting Midnight, the next chapter in the "Worldsoul Saga" that was first outlined back during BlizzCon 2023.



According to the team's announcement, the World of Warcraft booth will include "five days of non-stop community celebration," with a cosplay showcase, developer meet-and-greets, and more. This comes on top of news for World of Warcraft: Midnight that'll be shared during the show itself.

What else will Xbox show at Gamescom?

The Xbox teams have so many different projects that it's difficult to say exactly what will be present at Gamescom. With Bethesda Softworks in attendance however, we can narrow things down a bit.



Bethesda and MachineGames shared a first look at the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC expansion, The Order of Giants, during the Xbox Games Showcase. Maybe we'll get to see even more here?



There's also promised campaign DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages, though I wouldn't be surprised if this is first unveiled at a stream accompanying the id Software-focused QuakeCon 2025.

